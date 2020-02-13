Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has not ruled out a “grand coalition” with Fine Gael, as various parties are holding talks to form the next government.

That evening, Mr. Martin said he would speak to Fine Gael, the Greens, the Social Democrats and the Labor to form a government.

Earlier today he had ruled out such talks with Sinn Féin.

He added that in recent days, when talking to members of Fianna Fáil, people have been “overwhelmingly” of the opinion that Sinn Féin’s business platform was “incompatible” with Fianna Fáil’s.

When speaking to RTÉ’s Six One, when asked if he was thinking about a “grand coalition” between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, he said: “We will reach Fine Gael”.

But he added that the task of forming a government is difficult and that he will not rule out further parliamentary elections.

He said that regardless of the form of the next government, housing, climate change, and health are the “key issues” around which a government program must be built.

He said housing must be treated “as an emergency” in every government document.

“Every government needs to be sustainable and able to deliver on its promises on a solid platform … It’s not about parties, it’s about convincing people that we can change their lives,” he said.

“I think the country and its people need a government that can change radically.”

When asked whether a member of Fianna Fáil asked him to step down as party leader after the party’s performance in the general election, Mr Martin said it was not.