There is a special piece Martin Luther King Jr. Memorabilia for sale … a handwritten note in which he shares his personal definition of love.

It’s pretty cool … one of MLK’s admirers asked him about the meaning of love, and the civil rights icon wrote a super-deep quote … the memo reaches the market through the Memorabilia Company moments – and they sell this piece of history for a cool $ 42,000 !!!

Martin’s message dates from the mid-1960s … and he says: “Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. Whoever loves is a participant in the being of God.”

Certainly powerful stuff.

Everything written in MLK’s handwriting is super rare and valuable … there is not much besides registered books … and he even hit his John Hancock on the bottom of the parchment.

It’s kind of funny … the note was bought from a memorabilia dealer in England who apparently had no idea what he owned.

You see, it’s worth knowing your world history.

