Marvel is said to have big plans for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The studio is preparing to launch several new shows on Disney +, two of which have a direct impact on the events in Doctor Strange 2. With the second outing of Benedict Cumberbatch that plays a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sources claim from within that the movie leads directly to Avengers 5.

“Doctor Strange” stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Chiwetel Ejiofor | XPX / Star Max / GC images

Marvel releases TV teaser

During the Super Bowl, Marvel has released a fast teaser trailer for three of his upcoming shows: Loki, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The studio has kept plot details to a minimum, but the clip confirmed several rumors about the shows.

There have been many reports about how Loki and WandaVision

will lead to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the

teaser seemed to have supported those rumors.

To start with, the clip offered a look at Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

wears a prisoner uniform with the letters TVA, which stands for Time Variance

Authority. This suggests that Loki was caught by the organization, which it was

made to monitor crimes in the multiverse.

In Avengers: Endgame escaped Loki with the Tesseract after his defeat in The Avengers. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) did not pick up the Tesseract, which may have resulted in the creation of a new timeline.

Based on the clip, it seems that Loki was caught by the TVA

messing around with time. We still don’t know how this will connect directly to Doctor

Strange 2, but the fact that both projects have to do with the multiverse

connects them together.

What about “WandaVision”?

There has been much speculation in recent months

about Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) as the main villain in Doctor Strange 2.

According to BGR

sources claim that fans will see how Wanda is slowly losing her mind in WandaVision

while dealing with the loss of vision (Paul Bettany).

The insiders also claimed that Wanda will create her own

realities in the show that help her deal with her heartbreak – and the

trailer seemed to support those rumors.

The clip showed Wanda and Vision the life they have always lived

searched together, complete with own children. The scenes mirror iconic

television sitcoms from the 50s and 90s and are clearly the work of Wanda.

As fans will remember, Wanda was forced to kill Vision in Avengers: Infinity War to prevent Thanos (Josh Brolin) from getting the Mind Stone. Thanos used the Time Stone to bring Vision back, just to kill him a second time for Wanda.

If the sources are correct, Wanda will be bad at the end of 2005

WandaVision, getting ready for a big confrontation with Strange in the Multiverse

of madness.

Will ‘Doctor Strange 2’ lead to ‘Avengers 5’?

Because so much is happening in Doctor Strange 2, there are a number of sources that claim the movie will contain quite a few cameos from other superheroes. If Wanda is the main opponent in the film, there is little doubt that Strange needs help to stop her.

One of the surprising cameos was originally the rumor

Spider-Man (Tom Holland). But with Peter Parker planned for his third film on

open in theaters on July 16, 2021, and will receive the recordings of Holland and Cumberbatch

schedules to prepare has proved impossible.

There has also been some talk about working with Strange and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Carol Danvers is expected to play a major role in the MCU and will no doubt appear in Avengers 5.

When she shows up in Doctor Strange 2, there

is a good chance that Marvel will use the film to lead to Avengers 5,

that would not premiere in theaters until phase 5 of the MCU.

Unfortunately, Marvel has kept a close eye on the plans for Avengers 5 and has not confirmed how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will lead to their next big team of heroes. In the meantime, the studio is preparing for the release of Black Widow, which is to appear in the cinema on 1 May.

