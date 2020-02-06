Advertisement

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has condemned the actions of those who planned to blow up a ferry across the Irish Sea on Brexit Day.

It comes when she confirmed that she should speak to Breege Quinn, the mother of the murdered Paul Quinn, today.

The PSNI was informed on January 31 that a device was attached to a truck in the Belfast docks, but nothing was found.

After extensive investigations, detectives discovered the device on a truck in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on Tuesday.

Republican dissidents are responsible for this, and if the device exploded, it could be fatal.

Ms. McDonald said there was no excuse for her actions.

She said, “Nowhere on the island is there an appetite for a return to any kind of armed or violent action, and those who have tried know this, and I would tell them stop doing nothing.”

Mary Lou McDonald says she should speak to Mrs. Quinn by phone at 5:30 p.m., while the comments from her party colleague Conor Murphy are controversial.

When asked whether she had found the last days of the campaign difficult given the ongoing controversy, Ms. McDonald said her priority was the Quinn family.

“Of course, every time you are asked if you are dealing with something that causes trauma or loss to a family, it is difficult, I am a human being and I am also a mother,” she said.

“It is no more difficult than a mother who has lost her child in such a brutal way.”

A senior DUP member urged Mr. Murphy to resign or dismiss his controversial claims about the IRA murder victim.

Sammy Wilson’s statements seem to contradict the DUP leadership, which has stopped calling for Conor Murphy’s dismissal as finance minister.

Mr. Murphy apologized on Wednesday for comments made 13 years ago after Paul Quinn’s murder when he branded the South Armagh man as a smuggler and criminal.

