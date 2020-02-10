Advertisement

THE MAIN POINTS:

Sin Féin chairwoman Mary Lou McDonald said when the seats in Dáil 33 began to fill: “This vote for Sinn Féin means that Sinn Féin is in government.”

Sinn Féin received 24.5% of the vote on the first preference; Fianna Fáil received 22.2% and Fine Gael 20.9%.

Fine Gael has lost one minister and two junior ministers in Regina Doherty, Mary Mitchell O’Connor and Pat Breen. Minister of State Michael D’Arcy and Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sports Shane Ross have also lost their seats.

Fianna Fáils Lisa Chambers was eliminated in Mayo. Former Labor Tánaiste Joan Burton and Ruth Coppinger from Solidarity have also lost their places.

Union leader Brendan Howlin was elected in Wexford. Verona Murphy was elected at the eleventh count in the same constituency

Socialist Democrat Roisin Shortall was elected in Dublin North West

Limerick chooses a Green TD for the first time

Sinn Féin has won a seat in Tipperary for the first time

Dublin South Central has brought four left TDs back to the 33rd Dáil, and Secretary of State Catherine Byrne is Fine Gael’s youngest high profile personality who lost her seat in the general election.

There are 160 seats in the Dáil. The Ceann Comhairle is automatically re-elected, giving 159 seats and 80 the magic number for the majority.

Summary of election results for 2020

Seating after party

SF

24.53%

37

FG

20.86%

30

FF

22.18%

28

IO

15.39%

18

GP

7.13%

10

SPBP

2.63%

5

LABORATORY

4.38%

4

SD

2.90%

4

136 out of 160 Places occupied

30 of 39 Constituencies completed

Mary Lou McDonald says she could be next Taoiseach

By Press Association

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Mary Lou McDonald. Images: Liam McBurney / PA Wire and Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mary Lou McDonald predicted that she might be ready to become the next Taoiseach

The president of Sinn Féin insisted that she could lead a new government because her party continued to show a remarkable election result, in which it won the votes of the population and shook Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s long years of power.

On a spontaneous walking tour of downtown Dublin, Ms. McDonald said, “I may be the next Taoiseach, yes.”

The counting continued on Monday and by 5:30 p.m. 134 of the Dail’s 160 seats were filled.

Despite most of the preferred votes, Sinn Féin’s place in the next government is not guaranteed.

Proud to lead. That day two years ago I was elected president of @sinnfeinireland. We made history this weekend – all of us together. pic.twitter.com/CWVxZkhLBG

– Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 10, 2020

The party has not selected enough candidates to benefit from its growing popularity in Ireland and will therefore not get the most seats.

Fianna Fáil is well on the way to becoming the biggest party, although Sinn Féin could be ranked second behind outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkars Fine Gael, the poll’s big loser.

All three parties will be far from reaching the 80 seats required for a Dail majority, so a coalition of some sort is inevitable, apart from being re-elected.

The task of forming a government could be lengthy and cumbersome, forcing either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael to fulfill long-term commitments to never do business with Sinn Féin.

A permutation could see the exclusion of Sinn Féin, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, who come to power together in a so-called “grand coalition”, although this prospect seems unlikely at the present time.

Smaller parties and groups such as the Greens, the Labor Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity / People Before Profit, as well as a significant number of independent TDs, can be wooed as the main parties look for junior coalition partners.

Ms. McDonald has pledged to support the formation of a “people’s government” and to deal with crises related to housing and health – the issues that were so important on the campaign path.

“This choice was undoubtedly seismic and historical. It was an election that was really driven by the people’s demand for change,” she said.

Sinn Féin won the election, we won the referendum, we had a historic victory for our party, but the election is much more than that.

“The elections are about a real appetite for political change, and that means a change of government.

“We asked people to vote for Sinn Fein to demonstrate what the government looks like when citizens and families become the focus of government.

“I hope that we can give up such a government because I am very sure that the people who voted for Sein Féin voted for Sinn Féin in the government.”

40 seats for a party that seems unlikely if the count continues

It looks like no party will get more than 40 seats in the general election.

Fianna Fáil has suffered a number of losses today that have reduced her chances of leading the next government.

You need everything to reach the 40 mark.

Sinn Féin is expected to finish with 37 TDs – an increase of 15 seats.

In the meantime, Fine Gael will be in the mid-1930s.

This means that there could only be two seats between the two largest parties – and that even a Fianna Fáil / Sinn Féin coalition may not have a Dáil majority

On the back, Mary Lou McDonald said she believed she could be Taoiseach and has started talking to other parties about her support.

A mandate to set up a Sinn Féin negotiating team for a new government is urgently being organized.

The party’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says the electorate now wants a change and the pressure is on the party to do so.

The outgoing mayor of Dublin leaves the door open for the FF / SF coalition

By Juno McEnroe and employees of the Digital Desk

The newly elected Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North West, the outgoing mayor of Dublin, Paul McAuliffe, has left the door open to his party, which works with Sinn Féin in the government.

The TD took third and last place in the constituency after a long battle for the party, which now has six seats in the capital.

Paul McAuliffe (third from left) celebrates after being elected to the Dublin North West headquarters. Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mr. McAuliffe said he would review his election results, rate transfers, and who voted for him before considering which party Fianna Fáil might work with in power.

When asked, however, he did not rule out Sinn Féin:

“The reality of Irish politics is that people have to check their mandate, see where it fell, and then start talking to each other, and this time it won’t be good enough when people sit on their hands.

“Each party must play its role in forming a government and try to implement the change that has been voted for across the country.

“I want to see the votes cast. More than 44% of the people in my region voted for Sinn Féin. This is an unprecedented result.

“I want to see where their numbers two and three went. I want to soak it up and see where the mandate went.

“At this point, I think it’s about reflecting on the mandate we were given and then rethinking the guidelines.

“If there are similarities, you can of course work with people.”

At the Cavan Monaghan Counting Center in the city of Cavan, Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith has emphatically ruled out entering government with Sinn Féin.

“Absolutely not. No way. That is my view,” said Mr. Smith when asked if he would consider joining the government with Sinn Féin, who already held two constituencies.

“First, I disagree with their economic policies, and I’ve had major disagreements with them over the years, and my position won’t change in that regard.”

He said he knew nothing of what his party leader, Micheál Martin, said about the possibility of joining the government with Sinn Féin.

Mr. Martin was quoted as a “democrat” and he would listen to people and respect their decision. The comments were widely viewed as a possible change in Fianna Fáil’s stance when Sinn Féin took office.

Mary Lou-McDonald, President of Sinn Féin, today welcomed what she called “softening” Fianna Fáil’s stance on a coalition with her party. She said she was happy that Mr. Martin had “come to his senses” when he made comments on Sunday that seemed to open the door to possible discussions with her party.

Mr. Smith said it was “news for me”. “I don’t think anyone can ever question Micheal Martin’s view of Sinn Féin; he was consistent, strong, and consistent in that regard,” he said, repeating that he would “never” consider using Sinn Fine to go to the government.

In the meantime, more than three quarters of the seats in the 33rd Dáil have been filled because votes continue to be counted.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was at home in Dublin Central today, along with Neasa Hourgian from the Green Party and social democrat Gary Gannon.

Dublin South Central has become a completely left-wing constituency. The four seats go to Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, the Green Party and Independents 4 Change.

Barry Cowen has won a Fianna Fáil seat in Laois Offaly.

Sinn Féins Dessie Ellie stormed to victory in Dublin Northwest with 44% of the first preference votes or 14,375 votes.

A large number of his transfers went to the candidate for Solidarity People Before Profit, Conor Reddy, and used him for the three-seater constituency.

According to the fourth count, Soc Dems co-chair Roisin Shortall has over 8,000 votes.

Although he performed better than expected, Noel Rock from Fine Gael lost.

Elsewhere, Danny Healy-Rae has retained its Kerry seat, while Colm Burke and Mick Barry have taken the last two seats in Cork North-Central.

Solidarity-People Before Profit / Rise’s Paul Murphy was elected for the ninth time and is TD’s second home in Dublin South West.

Verona Murphy wins Dáil’s Wexford headquarters

Independent candidate Verona Murphy was elected for the eleventh time in Wexford.

Verona Muprhy today in the counting center. Picture: Mary Browne

Paul Kehoe, Minister of State for Fine Gael, and Fianna Fáil TD James Brown were also returned in the eleventh count without reaching the quota, which brought the count to a close.

Johnny Mythen from Sinn Féin was chosen on Sunday after the first count. This morning, Labor leader Brendan Howlin followed him at the eighth count.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, who was elected for the first time in November, could not keep his seat.

Fine Gael’s Minister of State, Michael D’Arcy, was eliminated in tenth place with his transferred votes and brought Mr. Kehoe over the line into a fight with Mr. Byrne.

The moment Verona Murphy was voted #Wexford pic.twitter.com/uHNm8U3o01

– Deborah Naylor (@DebsNaylor) February 10, 2020

Ms. Murphy received the third most votes after the broadcasts (11,849). She was voted out of Fine Gael last year after making controversial comments on immigrants during the post-election campaign in November.

Ms. Murphy missed a seat at that time and competed as an independent campaigner under the motto “Vocal and Local”.

She made a conciliatory tone on Monday in the counting center and thanked her family and team for their support. “I’ve heard and lost.”

Mr. Kehoe, who took last place, thanked his team and warned of the dangers of social media with his election speech.

“We are elected, we will do our best for the country. But I really ask the people who use social media the way they use it. “

Mr Byrne, who had barely failed to keep his seat, agreed and said that this parliamentary election was a “dirty campaign”. He is disappointed, but intends to stay in public life.

EARLIER:

The 33rd Dáil now has more than 100 seats, while the country continues to count.

Some projections show that Sinn Féin can win up to 38 seats. Fianna Fáil is expected to be 41 years old and Fine Gael is expected to be 39 years old.

The first recount of the elections was granted in Dublin South West.

Fianna Fáils Deirdre O’Donovan received a count of the last 5 votes. She left with 3,639 votes and was only three votes behind Sandra Fay from Solidarity-People Before Profit.

Counting begins and is expected to take approximately two hours. Sinn Fein’s Sean Crowe is the only candidate elected in this five-seater.

In Kerry, the third count didn’t vote for anyone, and it only took until after the fifth count to choose Danny Healy-Rae or Brendan Griffin.

The longstanding TD Jan O’Sullivan laboratory has lost its headquarters in Limerick, while Kieran O’Donnell was chosen by Fine Gael. Brian Ledden, ranked 9th, is the first Limerick Green Party TD.

Independent candidate Peter Casey left the fourth count in Donegal.

Sinn Féin has won a seat in Tipperary for the first time in the history of the state.

His candidate Martin Browne, who had just lost his seat on the County Council last May, was voted eighth this afternoon.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath was re-elected in the same number.

After the election of Alan Kelly from Labor and Jackie Cahill from Fianna Fail in ninth place, the election count is now complete without reaching the quota.

Dublin South Central has brought four left TDs back to the 33rd Dáil, and Secretary of State Catherine Byrne is Fine Gael’s youngest high profile personality who lost her seat in the general election.

Long-time Sinn Fein TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh led the poll, and without a fellow campaigner, Bríd Smith (People Before Profit-Solidarity) made it to the finish line in the second round.

Greens candidate Patrick Costello took third place and Independents4Change TD Joan Collins secured last place before Byrne.

Game Status:

With more than 100 of the 160 seats in the 33rd Dáil, Fianna Fáil with more than 41 seats will be the biggest party.

From today’s perspective, Sinn Féin currently has 36 seats and is expected to take another four, while Fianna Fáil currently has 21 seats, but is controversial in constituencies across the country.

Fine Gael’s poor choice continues with just 18 seats in third place, with some senior ministers including Richard Bruton and Paschal Donohoe still to be elected.

The Greens currently have 7 seats and could ultimately win double if the counts continue as expected, but with the size of the Sinn Féin surpluses, the distribution of transfers is quite different.

The Socialists are facing a very good choice and will return with five or six seats, from the two in the last Dáil.

Jim O’Callaghan: For Fianna Fáil it is not “sustainable” to form a coalition with Sinn Féin

By Juno McEnroe

Fianna Fáil’s Justice Attorney, Jim O’Callaghan, said that the idea that his party and Sinn Féin would work together in the government was not “tenable”.

After his reelection in Dublin Bay South, senior Fianna Fáil personality said his party could not withdraw the promise to voters not to form a coalition with Sinn Féin.

Jim O’Callaghan is elected when the papers are counted at the RDS in Dublin. Picture: PA

When asked by the Irish examiner whether the party leader Micheál Martin softened the ground because he might have worked with Sinn Féin, Mr. O’Callaghan said:

“My own perspective is completely clear. We assured voters before the election that we would not form a coalition with Sinn Féin.

“We said that before the elections. I said that on the doorstep when asked in Dublin Bay South.

“And I don’t think it is sustainable now to change our policies in this regard.”

He said this was not a personalized comment against Sinn Féin TDs. But he added:

“If you look at the political differences between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, I don’t think it is tenable that we should coordinate with them.”

The comments came after Leader Micheál Martin made a U-turn on his red line yesterday because he hadn’t worked with Sinn Féin, just insisting that there were political differences.

Other Fianna Fáil TDs have also said privately that they are not against opening conversations with Sinn Féin. Any collaboration with Mary Lou McDonald’s party, however, would require Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis and the consent of ordinary members to do so.

Ms. McDonald said she was open to working with all parties.

Together, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin might command just over 80 TDs, a majority in the Dail and enough to form a government.

Howlin: Left coalition doesn’t make sense in numbers

Union leader Brendan Howlin was elected in Wexford after reaching the quota in the eighth election.

There was a relatively subdued response to Mr. Howlin’s election, which took place just before 11 a.m. today. He was expected to return late at night, but could not reach the quota until the count was interrupted.

Brendan Howlin at his choice. Picture: Mary Browne

Mr. Howlin received 12,930 votes after broadcasts. The quota was 12,513.

He later said it was an honor to be elected, but he admitted that it was a poor choice for the Labor Party at the national level. Mr. Howlin is the second Labor candidate to return to Cork this morning after choosing his TD Sean Sherlock.

Asked about a possible coalition, Howlin said, Labor’s polling officer spoke to Sinn Fein’s polling officer this morning, but a broad left-wing coalition “doesn’t make sense in numbers.”

Mr. Howlin said he is not currently thinking about his future as a Labor leader and is instead focusing on getting as many colleagues as possible out of line today.

“Then we will have a period of reflection and we will see what the future holds and how we are going to revive the party.”

Brendan Howlin is celebrating his election this morning. Picture: Mary Browne

Roisin Shortall has just been announced that she has been elected. Image about social democrats, twitter

Short signals Soc Dems is open to coalition talks with SF or FF

By Juno McEnroe

Socialists Roisin Shortall have signaled that their party is open to possible coalition talks with Sinn Féin or Fianna Fáil.

After her successful re-election to Dublin North West, Ms. Shortall said that voters had decided that they wanted a change and an end to a “divided” country that existed under Fine Gael.

Speaking to reporters from RDS, Dublin, Ms. Shortall added: “We just don’t know how things will go … It will take two or three days to fill the final spots.

“From our point of view, it’s all about solving the country’s major problems. That is what the public is asking of us. “

“They haven’t liked the kind of government response in the past four years and are definitely looking for something different, a change of direction.”

Delighted that @RoisinShortall has just been chosen !! #DublinNorthWest pic.twitter.com/NToSpqWelL

– Social Democrats (@SocDems) February 10, 2020

When asked about working with Sinn Féin or Fianna Fáil, Ms. Shortall said: “Each party will speak to each party, depending on the number of people. We thought it was wrong to exclude a party (from the talks). The numbers dictate and the public decides what it will be. “

The Socialists are now on the right track to possibly win six seats in the elections. This follows the election of Holly Cairns in Cork South West, while the party is also expected to be based in Dublin Bay North and possibly in Dublin Central.

Coveney: FG did not connect with the voters

Tánaiste Simon Coveney described the voters’ verdict as “harsh” and as a result of the “impatience” of the public for more housing and better healthcare.

Housing and health were the main themes of the “extremely disappointing” election, he told RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney counting votes for Cork City South Central. Image: Deployment

“They were undoubtedly the two main themes of the campaign, and people were impatient for progress and improvements in public services in both areas,” he said.

Mr. Coveney said the electorate voted for something more radical, believing that it could be delivered faster, and added that he was not sure if this was possible.

However, he admitted: “This was undoubtedly a choice in which Fine Gael did not connect with the voters as we wanted it to.”

“I’m not going to gloss over anything here – that was a bad choice for Fine Gael. We’ll recover, learn from it, listen to what people have to say, and bounce back.”

When asked whether Leo Varadkar should continue to be party chairman, Mr. Coveney said he should.

“I think he did a really good job as a Taoiseach, even though the people’s judgment was tough and we have to accept it,” he added.

Mr. Coveney again ruled out a coalition between his party and Sinn Féin, saying that this would result in “many clashes”. “It’s primarily about politics,” he added.

Mary Lou McDonald waves to the followers of the counting center on the RDS in Dublin. Image: RollingNews.ie

Bertie Ahern: Mary Lou McDonald has the right to hold government talks

Former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said Mary Lou McDonald had the “right” to hold talks about the formation of a new government.

“Mary Lou has the right to call first,” he said.

Mr. Ahern told RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke that Sinn Féin’s overall vote would have resulted in 48 seats – 11 more than they’d likely win – and that was “the will of the people.”

“Sinn Féin are the big winners. You had an extraordinary choice, ”he said.

Ahern said his past experience of building “unthinkable” coalitions taught him “what is likely to end here is unpredictable.”

“Everyone says that this is earth-shattering. But fundamental changes had to be made in the past. I think people will work to form a government because they don’t want any further elections, or they will inevitably end there. ”

Mr. Ahern said he believed “trust and care are fairly dead” and did not see such an agreement as part of the next day.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s election manager Dara Calleary said his party would “safely” talk to Sinn Féin about a government program.

“We will see what program they put together … We will certainly talk about the program and policies,” he said. “We will definitely deal with them, we will not refuse to speak to them.”

However, he added political differences, and policy issues remained “difficult hurdles” for an agreement to share power between the two parties.

Voters called for urgent action on housing and health, adding, “If someone pushes something in front of us that is credible and urgent, we need to speak to people.”

“Uniquely sophisticated and complex”

The outgoing Treasury Secretary and Fine Gael election director, Paschal Donohoe, said Sinn Fein’s appearance was a “remarkable achievement”, but he downplayed the claim that they had won the election.

“I will form an opinion about who won the election when we see who is in the next government,” he said.

“I think that’s a crucial element in deciding who won and who didn’t.”

Mr. Donohoe said that his party needed time to think about the outcome and that the coming weeks would be “uniquely demanding and complex” in trying to form a new government.

Clare is preparing for the first SF TD in 98 years

Clare will choose her first Sinn Féin TD almost a century later with the election of West Clare’s mother, Violet Anne Wynn.

Voting resumed at 9:00 a.m. at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon with the distribution of 1,504 votes by independent Liam Woulfe.

SF had not chosen a TD in Clare since 1922, and Ms. Wynne and Cllr Cathal Crowe (FF) are expected to take two seats.

There are currently five candidates on the hunt for the other two seats, with Timmy Dooley (FF), Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Michael McNamara (ind) and Cllr Roisin Garvey hunting.

Formerly: “This is a vote for SF in the government”: McDonald

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said the 2020 election delivered a vote to put Sinn Féin in government once the count is over.

“This vote for Sinn Féin means Sinn Féin is in government,” she said this morning, adding that her first choice was “a new government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.”

She confirmed that the party had contacted the Greens, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats and Independents and would speak to the Labor Party – “everyone who was outside the old two (by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael)”. However, she said she was still open to talks with the two larger parties.

Ms. McDonald also said she was happy to see Micheál Martin “come to his senses” after apparently weakening his stance on whether a government contract with Sinn Féin should be considered. “The democratic thing is that they speak to me and stop saying Sinn Féin can be on the margins … so many people have now chosen us to represent them,” she told RTÉs Morning Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald in top form yesterday at the RDS counting center in Dublin. Picture: PA

Fianna Fáil’s leader said yesterday that there were major political differences between the two parties, but also said that “I am a Democrat” and confirmed the large referendum for Sinn Féin.

“It has never been a sustainable position to say that a party like ours that represents such a large number of citizens that an active campaign to exclude us would be completely wrong,” said McDonald.

“We have known for a long time that the dominance of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael is over. People made this decision.”

Ms. McDonald said she believed that a “people’s government” could be formed.

The Sinn Féin leader also admitted that the party, which stormed home with large surpluses in many constituencies, should have put more candidates in retrospect.

“There is no doubt that there are constituencies where we left seats,” she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Mary Lou McDonald. Images: Liam McBurney / PA Wire and Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

SF-FF coalition “would be a betrayal of people”: Brid Smith

Solidarity with People Brid Smith said before profit that a Fianna Fáil / Sinn Féin coalition would be a betrayal of people’s wishes.

MP Smith, who was elected in South-Central Dublin yesterday, said: “If that happens (an SF / FF coalition), I think it will be a big disappointment for the people of this country who told us clearly – repeatedly said on the doorstep – “No Fianna Fáil, no Fine Gael. We want something completely different “.

“We want to get them out, we’re both fed up – we kept hearing that throughout the campaign.

“I think it would be a betrayal of people to return to a government in which one of these parties rules.”

Brid Smith, reelected, at the RDS Count Center Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins

Earlier:

Seventy-eight of the 160 seats to be won in the 2020 election are now filled, and are expected to re-enter this morning in a number of constituencies.

Sinn Féin still leads the field, but both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil gain ground thanks to their far higher number of field candidates – Sinn Féin prevailed against Fianna Fáil (84) and Fine Gael (82) with 42 candidates.

In the meantime, 29 Sinn Féin candidates have been elected to the 33rd Dáil. Fianna Fáil won 16 seats, Fine Gael 14 TDs.

Independent candidates have conquered eight seats, the Greens five, the SOL-PBP and the Social Democrats each have two. Labor and Aontú have each secured a seat.

A number of well-known political names and hits have lost their places. With Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Fine Gael has lost both a minister and a junior minister. Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sports Shane Ross also lost his seat while Fianna Fáils Lisa Chambers resigned in Mayo. Former Labor Tánaiste Joan Burton and Ruth Coppinger from Solidarity have also lost their places.

The finance spokesman for Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil, Michael McGrath, was elected in Cork South Central.

The constituency returned the same representatives as in 2016 – two Fianna Fáil, one Fine Gael and one Sinn Féin.

Mr. Coveney had to wait a little over seven hours after Sinn Fein’s Donnchadh O Laoghaire emerged victorious after exceeding 11,429 with 12,170 votes.

Since Mr. McGrath had 10,809 votes more than the other remaining candidate, the city councilor for the Greens in Cork, Lorna Bogue, on 9,179, plus the untransferred surplus, he was considered elected without reaching the quota and the fourth and last one reach seat.

DonnchadhOLaoghaire, pictured at the Cork Count.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald insists that she will speak to all parties when it comes to forming a new government. She said any refusal to join Sinn Féin in forming a new government betrays a “state of rejection. You (Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael) still don’t listen to what people have said.”

When asked whether the result represented a revolution in Irish politics, Ms. McDonald replied: “Yes, you could certainly call it that.”

However, Taosieach Leo Varadkar said he wanted to maintain the party’s commitment not to form a coalition with Sinn Féin. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested yesterday that he had weakened his stance on talking to Sinn Féin, while recognizing that there are still major political differences between the two parties.

Micheál Martin TD speaks to the press at the Cork North and Cork South Central Count Centers at the Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

A total of 159 places must be filled (Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically returned in Kildare South). The counting centers will open their doors again from 9 a.m. today.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness was re-elected to the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency overnight. Counting is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. today. The McGuinness surplus and transfers from the last candidate to be eliminated – People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace – are transferred once the count is resumed.

‘Chewing finger nails’

Sinn Fein’s Katheleen Funchion secured first place yesterday with more than 5,000 votes. Fiow Fail candidate Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor, based in Carlow, leads the remaining candidates with more than 10,000 votes on their way to the 12,274 vote quota.

Deering and his compatriot John Paul Phelan, Malcolm Noonan from the Greens and Bobby Aylward from Fianna Fail are fighting for the remaining places.

In the meantime, two seats are to be filled in Dublin Mid West after Sinn Féin occupied the first two yesterday. The counting continues in Citywest at 10.30 a.m.

The outgoing Minister of Fine Gaelic, Josepha Madigan, managed to take third and last place in Dublin Rathdown last night, although she described it as a “day full of nerves”.

Lisa Chambers on the loss of her seat in Mayo: “This is democracy in action”

Fine Gael’s Michael Ring won the election in Co Mayo and was elected with 14,796 votes in the first count in the Dáil.

Michael Ring celebrates his election overnight. Picture: Keith Heneghan

Rose Conway-Walsh, the first Sinn Féin candidate who had been elected to the Dáil since 1927, also took first place. As the third candidate for the general election, Conway-Walsh more than doubled her return in 2016, achieving 14,633 first choice votes.

The county has long been a stronghold of Fine Gael / Fianna Fáil, but the rise of Sinn Féin has broken the grip of traditional Big Two.

At the Castlebar Counting Center, Conway-Walsh said: “There were many predictions that there would be two and two along the way, but we knew from the start that there was a mood for change across the county. “

Fianna Fáil’s deputy chairwoman Dara Calleary exceeded the quota by 13,636 votes in the final count. His colleague and Fianna Fáils Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers lost her seat with 8,911 votes to former Mayo footballer and fine Gael newcomer Alan Dillon, who closed with 10,977 votes. Dillon was in Castlebar, filling the void left by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Lisa Chambers turned to the count center and said: “This is democracy in action … It is always difficult to defeat it. Of course I am disappointed, but life goes on.”

Emerging Greens star Saoirse McHugh was eliminated with a total of 6,036 votes after the fifth count, while Fine Gael’s Michelle Mulherin finished with 7,427 votes after the sixth count.

The turnout in the Mayo constituency was 66.12% and the rate was 12,871.

Michael Lowry is gasping as he celebrates being at the top of the poll at the first Tipperary count. Picture: Eamonn McGee

In Tipperary, the general election count at 10 a.m. in Thurles is resumed, with four seats remaining.

Veteran Independent TD Michael Lowry was the only candidate elected last night.

He is the first Dáil MP to win a seat in his constituency in every parliamentary election since he first ran as a candidate in 1997.

He said it was an honor to represent the county and said: “This is my ninth general election (and) my sixth as an independent candidate. It is my sixth time that I have taken part in the election and everything is yours thanks to my supporters. “

