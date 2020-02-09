Advertisement

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald was first elected in Dublin.

It received 11,223 votes – almost 5,000 more than required.

Your surplus is now redistributed.

Mrs. McDonald was greeted by fans when the result was announced at the RDS counting center in Dublin.

The Sinn Féin president had previously vowed to work with like-minded parties to form the next government in Ireland after a sensational parliamentary election.

It is still unclear whether it will ultimately be part of a future coalition, but Ms. McDonalds’ support has caused shock waves in the political landscape.

The final declaration of seats is far from complete, but the party is about to vote to win the nation’s top votes and to question Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s 90-year power duopoly.

The party seems to do better than a baseline poll that reported an extraordinary three-way statistical heat between the three main parties.

Sinn Féins Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire was the first seat to be declared a symbol of the upswing shortly after 4 p.m. He led the poll before Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin.

ELECTED: Sinn Féin TD @Donnchadhol was elected to the constituency of Cork South Central

– Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland), February 9, 2020

