Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 11:10 a.m. EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 1:11 p.m. EST

During February, NewsChannel 9 will introduce you to a group of four remarkable women in our community. All of them were nominated by our viewers for their commitment to the people of Central New York. Our first candidate is a woman who has overcome violence and adversity and remains a symbol of hope. NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla introduces us to Mary Nelson.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Who is Mary Nelson? On the south side it is a beacon.

“I just lost my brother in 2014, the same type of violence that I lost my nephew,” said Nelson.

Shots took her nephew, then her brother. Three years later she would lose her sister too. Instead, senseless violence that could have chilled your heart lit a burning fire to do good.

“We have to understand that if you choose to take someone’s life, two lives have passed. That person you took and your life is done,” Nelson said.

After another tragedy, she realized that the youth in our church needed help. Their mission to help students get the supplies they need for the school year has grown into what they call a safe haven, full of resources, to help young people stay off the streets.

Nelson said, “I see a change in people.”

And their community work goes far beyond the south side. It takes on a new role and will now breathe life and light into the murder victims when they are surrounded by darkness.

You will learn more about Mary Nelson when Nicole tells the rest of her story during our 30-minute special about the four remarkable women nominated by our viewers. It will air on Friday March 6th at 7pm.