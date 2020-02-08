Advertisement

A soldier in northern Thailand shot several people on Saturday, killed at least ten people and took refuge in a popular shopping center, the police said. A police officer in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima contacted by phone reported that the soldier had argued over a property and shot two people involved, another soldier and a woman.

The police officer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to disclose information, said the man took a gun from the base where he is stationed outside the city and drove to the mall and opened shot the way. The city is also known as the Korat.

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had cordoned off the mall and the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Royal Thai Police spokeswoman Krissana Pattanacharoen said more than 10 people were killed. The soldier is said to have streamed part of the attack live.

Videos and photos that were circulating online showed panicked scenes in which people fled and apparently the sound of automatic gunfire filled the air, reports AFP.

Reuters reported that the suspect previously posted on his Facebook page: “Death is inevitable for everyone.” He also posted a picture that appeared to show him with a gun, Reuters reported.

This is an evolving story and is being updated.

Advertisement