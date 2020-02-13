A giant tooth of an extinct shark species was discovered on the Cayman Islands during a development project. It is believed to have belonged to a megalodon (Otodus Megalodon, formerly Carcharodon or Carcharocles Megalodon) who is famous for his leading role in The Meg (2018).

The Cayman Islands Ministry of Environment announced the prehistoric find on social media after it was handed over to the DOE for further investigation. According to the Cayman Campus, it’s a little over 10.25 inches long.

The now extinct megalodon is believed to be the largest shark that has roamed the oceans. Adults measure a whopping 15 to 18 meters.

“This is three times longer than an adult great white shark and about six times longer than the largest Caribbean reef shark,” the DOE told the Cayman Campus in a statement.

According to the Natural History Museum in London, some of the oldest fossils are around 20 million years old. The largest megalodon teeth ever found measure up to 18 centimeters, making the recently discovered one in the Cayman Islands relatively small in comparison.

These teeth would have been used to pierce meat. Experts believe that megalodons have eaten large fish and whales the size of humpback whales.

According to the DOE, the megalodon is said to have died out around 3.5 to 2.6 million years ago at the end of the Pliocene. It was a time when cooling and drying caused the expansion of savannas and other grasslands, which eventually led to the long-legged pastures that live there today.

While it is not known exactly what caused their extinction, some scientists suspect that their death was the fault of a younger rival: mostly the great white shark.

According to a study published in PeerJ – the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences – the megalodon was threatened with extinction 3.6 million years ago, not 2.6 million years ago, as previously assumed. This later date does not coincide with major events or shifts that could explain their disappearance. Instead, it could have occurred at a time of “faun turnover” when several species became extinct when other species emerged.

In this case, it is believed that the great white shark, which first appeared in the fossil record around 6 million years ago, has threatened the megalodon with extinction. According to the scientists, there may have been a brief overlap before the big white overtook the megalodon.

Some megalodon teeth were discovered last year, including one in North Carolina and one in Mexico.

Warpaintcobra / Getty