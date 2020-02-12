A massive law on public land, approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, February 12, will preserve more than 416,000 acres of wildland in three southern California counties, protecting species as sensitive as Nelson’s Bighorn Sheep, the California Condor, and the Santa Ana Sucker ,

With 231-183 votes, including six Republicans, the house passed the Protecting America’s Wilderness Act, a collective law that spans more than 1.3 million acres of wilderness and 1,000 miles of wild and scenic rivers in California, Washington, and Colorado. To become law, it must be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump.

The law includes two local measures:

• The law to protect the foothills and rivers of the San Gabriel Mountains, written by MP Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, was introduced in 2002 by former MP Hilda Solis. Although this is part of the larger bill, it is the first time that the law has received an entire house vote.

According to this provision, the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument built by President Barack Obama in 2014 will be expanded by 109,143 acres from 346,177 acres to 455,320 acres to include the Arroyo Seco. Chu’s law would add 31,069 acres of wilderness, including an extension of the Sheep Mountain Wilderness near Wrightwood to help the endangered race, and 8,417 acres of the Western Angeles National Forest near Ventura County as a wilderness area to protect the California Condor. In addition, 45.5 miles of wild and scenic rivers would be added, mainly in Angeles, including the East Fork of San Gabriel, where the suction fish struggle to survive.

Chu’s supply also creates a 51,107 hectare San Gabriel Mountains National Recreation Area (NRA), a forestless area that embraces the San Gabriel and Rio Hondo rivers from the mountains above El Monte and Pico Rivera, which also run east. west parallel to Freeway 60 from Whittier to Rowland Heights along the Puente-Chino Hills.

“Declared as an NRA, we have a budget line item and that means money for future trails, better signage, better hiking, and maybe even a national visitor area,” Chu said Wednesday during an interview.

• Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank’s law protecting the corridor on the edge of the valley more than doubles the national recreation area of ​​the Santa Monica Mountains by adding 191,000 acres in a ring of wild areas around the San Fernando Valley , The long-established SMMNRA – home to hiking trails and an isolated population of mountain lions – would now encompass wildlife corridors between the Santa Monica Mountains in the west and the San Gabriel Mountains in the east.

Map of the “Rim of the Valley Unit” as proposed in the legislation by Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Purple areas represent land that would be added to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. (Map courtesy of the US National Park Service).

The addition includes a narrow stretch along the Los Angeles River and its tributary, the Arroyo Seco in western Pasadena; the Verdugo Mountains above Glendale; the San Rafael Hills, part of the Chantry Flat hiking area above the Sierra Madre, the Millard Canyon, the Simi Hills and the mountains Santa Susana and Conejo in Ventura County.

The total includes 40,000 acres of wilderness in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

“If we don’t do anything, these wildlife corridors will disappear. Mountain lions, bears, incredible bird species and other wildlife like bobcats and deer will disappear,” Schiff said during a Wednesday interview.

Ship’s Rim of the Valley part not only protects wild parts of the mountains around Los Angeles. It includes urban parks and historic sites that descend to the southeast, including Griffith Park, the Hansen Dam Recreation Area, the Sepulveda Basin, the Ernest Debs Regional Park, the downtown Los Angeles Historic Monument, and the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Envelope Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The role of the National Park Service would be expanded to serve the “Rim of the Valley Unit”.

“The Rim of the Valley expansion isn’t just about open spaces. We’re talking about historical resources and urban parks,” said Dennis Arguelles, program manager in Los Angeles at the National Parks Conservation Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the national park system starts.

The NPS opposed the measure in 2018 because it had neither the budget nor the staff to manage more land. In August 2018, the agency reported that it had a deferred maintenance backlog of $ 11.6 billion and needed to focus on critical needs in the 409 areas it manages.

Schiff reintroduced the measure separately for the third time in March. Senator Dianne Feinstein wrote an accompanying measure in the Senate.

During Wednesday’s House of Representatives vote, many Republicans said the bill was a waste of time not going to pass the Senate, and Trump already said he would not support it.

“This bill is doomed to fail. We’re wasting our time on news bills that have no future, ”said Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah.

Schiff said the original bill had received bipartisan support and hoped the Wednesday bill for larger wildlife areas would receive more Senate Republican support. Sen Kamala Harris will introduce a bill that includes California regulations, Chu said.

“I have also fought, we are making sure that we expand funds for the National Park Service,” said Schiff.