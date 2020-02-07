Advertisement

Killian Spillane was rewarded for his win last weekend with a place on the Kerry team for the trip to Omagh on Sunday.

Spillane, who jumped off the bench nine minutes before the end of the Galway home game last weekend, landed the crucial point deep in the breaks to ensure Kerry’s closest win.

The Templenoe will be promoted to the starting team in the third round on Sunday against Tyrone. This is one of the three changes from the side that scored the county’s first league win.

Spillane replaces James O’Donoghue, who was withdrawn during the break against Galway, and Sean O’Shea joins Gavin O’Brien in the half-forward line. Back in the field, Tadhg Morley is named as a full-back. Making room is Shane Enright.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has also made three changes for Monaghan’s visit tomorrow. Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews and Paddy Small have started the team that were unbeaten against Mayo last weekend, and Rory O’Carroll, Dan O’Brien and Conor McHugh have lost the trio.

The Monaghan team made two changes last weekend at the expense of Tyrone from the team that posted their first league win in 2020. One of them is a forced change, as Kieran Hughes is banned after the red card he received against Tyrone. Jack McCarron failed to capture his corner berth. Drew Wylie and Christopher McGuiness are promoted from the bank.

Robbie Kiely and Kevin O’Halloran replace Bill Maher and Liam Boland in the Tipperary team and face Derry in Division 3.

Dublin (Allianz FL Div 1 vs Monaghan): E Comerford; M. Fitzsimons, D. Byrne, E. Murchan; J McCarthy, B Howard, J Small; B. Fenton, C. Kilkenny; N Scully, P. Mannion, K. McManamon; P Klein, P Andrews, D Rock.

Kerry (Allianz FL Div 1 vs. Tyrone): S Ryan; J. Foley, T. Morley, G.O. Sullivan; P Murphy, G Crowley, G White; L. Kearney, J. Barry; M Burns, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; K. Spillane, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Meath (Allianz FL Div 1 vs. Mayo): M Brennan; R. Clarke, C. McGill, D. Toner; J. McEntee, B. Conlon, D. Keogan; B. Menton, R. Jones; M. Costello, B. McMahon, E. Wallace; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, J Wallace.

Monaghan (Allianz FL Div 1 v Dublin): R Beggan; D Wylie, C Boyle, K Duffy; Ko’Connell, R. Wylie, M. Bannigan; D Hughes, N Kearns; R. McAnespie, C. McCarthy, D. Ward; D Malone, C McGuinness, C McManus.

Armagh (Allianz FL Div 2 vs Kildare): B Hughes; P. Burns, B. Donaghy, G. McCabe; C. O’Neill, S. Sheridan, J. McElroy; N Grimley, oh O’Neill; C Cumiskey, S Campbell, M Shields; C Turbitt, R O’Neill, J Duffy.

Kildare (Allianz FL Div 2 vs. Armagh): M Donnellan; C. Kavanagh, M. O’Grady, P. Kelly; K. Flynn, S. Ryan, J. Byrne; K Feely, L Power; Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy, Keith Cribbin; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.

Laois (Allianz FL Div 2 vs. Cavan): Niall Corbett; Brian Byrne, Mark Timmons, Gearoid Hanrahan; Sean O’Flynn, Robert Pigott, Patrick O’Sullivan; John O’Loughlin, Sean Byrne; Michael Keogh, Colm Murphy, Eoin Lowry; Mark Barry, Kieran Lillis and Evan O’Carroll

Tipperary (Allianz FL Div 3 vs Derry): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, C’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, R. Kiely, D. Brennan; S O’Brien, C Kennedy; K. Fahey, J. Kennedy, B. Fox; L Boland, C Sweeney, K O’Halloran.

Down (Allianz FL Div 3 vs. Cork): R burns; D O’Hagan, B. McArdle, R. McAleenan; G. Collins, K. McKernan, S. Annett; J Flynn, C Poland; B O’Hagan, P Devlin, D Guinness; O McCabe, D’O’Hare, C Quinn.

Offaly (Allianz FL Div 3 vs Louth): P Dunican; C. Doyle, E. Rigney, D. Hogan; E. Carroll, D. Dempsey, N. Darby; C McNamee, M Brazil; C. Mangan, S. Horan, J. Hayes; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee.

Waterford (Allianz FL Div 4 vs Wexford): P Hunt; D O’Cathasaigh, B Looby, R Flynn; D Corcoran, SO’Donovan, D Ryan; C Kennedy, M Kiely; D Guiry, J Curry, J Gleeson; C Murray, B Lynch, S Curry.

