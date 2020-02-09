Advertisement

Mater Dei and Rosary, who were tied for the Trinity League championship this season, were selected for the elite Open Division of the CIF SS girls basketball playoffs with eight teams on Sunday.

The Open Division consists of Sierra Canyon (23: 3) and defending champion of the Open Division, Windward (22: 4), but two teams from Orange County that were on the last watch list – Orangewood Academy and Troy – did not manage to do so ,

Instead, the Orangewood Academy (20-3) is number 1 in Division 2AA and a strong favorite to win the division. Troy (20-8), the champion of the Freeway League, is number 2 in Division 1, behind Harvard-Westlake (19-8).

Mater Dei (26-3), who is number 4, will open the pool play format for the Open Division with a home game against number 5 Etiwanda (22-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Rosary (19-9), who won the CIF State Division 1 title last year, opens the playoffs on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Long Beach Poly (23-4).

San Clemente joined the Orangewood Academy as the only Orange County team to receive the first seed for its division. The Tritons, who went 24-3 during the regular season and won the South Coast League title, are the top seeds in Division 2A.

San Clemente will say goodbye in the first round on Thursday and will be at home in the second round on Saturday.

The top four seeds in their divisions were given to Crean Lutheran (22-4), the third seed in the 3AA division, and Calvary Chapel (16-3), the third seed in the 5A division.

Orange Lutheran (14-13), who won the CIF-SS Division 2AA championship a year ago, was selected as an At-Large team in Division 1.

Wild card rounds are Tuesday, February 11th, first round games are Thursday, February 13th and second round games are Saturday, February 15th.

The Open Division uses a pool play format to determine the two teams that will play in the final. The pool games take place on Saturday, February 15, Wednesday, February 19 and Saturday, February 22.

