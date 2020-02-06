Advertisement

Congressman Matt Gaetz calls for an investigation into the ethics of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after tearing out a copy of President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union. The Florida Republican tweeted a letter he wrote to leading House Ethics Committee members calling for an investigation into Pelosi’s “flagrant violation of decency”.

After Mr. Trump finished his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Pelosi took her paper copy of his speech and tore it to pieces behind – also in the face of the television cameras. A day later, in his letter, Gaetz argued that Pelosi may have violated the House Code of Conduct and may even have violated the law by destroying a government document. “Nobody is above the law,” he tweeted. “It must be held accountable.”

BREAKING: I am filing an ethical complaint against @SpeakerPelosi for destroying @ realDonaldTrump’s speech on the state of affairs in the Union.

Their behavior was under the dignity of the house and a possible violation of the law (18 USC 2071).

Nobody is above the law. It must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/dXPPWQNtI8

– MP Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 6, 2020

In his complaint to the chairman of the ethics committee, Theodore Deutch, a Florida Democrat, and senior member Kenny Marchant, a Texas Republican, Gaetz said that Pelosi should be censored for her “inappropriate behavior” and also called for a criminal reprimand. He cited a law saying that anyone who has custody of federal records that “illegally hides, removes, maimed, wipes out, or destroys, or attempts to do so” could be fined or even jailed.

However, Laura Ingraham, a Fox News presenter and former clerk, expressed doubts that Gaetz’s prosecution would be well received.

“Well, it’s not really an official record because it’s a copy of the speech that the president signed,” she said to Gaetz during his appearance on the “The Ingraham Angle” show. “It’s cute, but it won’t work.”

