MSNBC presenter Chris Matthews attacked Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Friday night after Democratic presidential candidates debated in Manchester in 2020 because he identified himself as a socialist.

Matthews praised Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and said: “She had the courage to speak on the subject of this campaign, socialism. Some people like it. Those of us like me who grew up in the Cold War and saw some aspects of it after visiting places like Vietnam and Cuba saw what socialism is. I do not like it. Not only is it not free. It’s not a damn job. “

He added: “I think the Democratic Party needs to find out its ideology. In Britain we had a liberal party and they were overtaken by the socialist party and they became the main enemy of the Tories. Churchill returned to the Tories. And many of us know this story. Many of us will sort it out when the Democratic Party leads a socialist candidate. The Democratic Party was the Republican Party’s left on mixed capitalism. They push social security, Medicare, Medicaid, hugely popular programs. ACA, Obamacare also has, I wish they would go ahead and do the work. I think most Americans would be happy to have a public option to follow Medicare. “

He continued: “I have my own views on the word” socialist “and I will be happy to share them privately with you. They go back to the early 1950s. I have an attitude to them. I remember the Cold War. I have a stance on Castro, I think if Castro and the Reds won the Cold War there would have been executions in Central Park, and I would have been one of those who were executed and certain other people would be there and cheer. So I have a problem with people from the other side. I don’t know what Bernie means by socialism. One week is Denmark. We will be like Denmark. I find it harmless, a capitalist program with a lot of good social programs. “

He concluded: “This is a great question, what did you think of Castro? At first we all thought he was great. I was celebrating madly when he first came in, and then he became a communist and started everyone to shoot his enemies. “

