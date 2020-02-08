Advertisement

Updated 10.30 a.m.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. announced on Friday that it has reached an agreement to sell approximately 46 acres of real estate at its Kapalua Resort for $ 43.85 million to KCRMD LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

The purchase agreement includes a due diligence period that ends on July 31 and a closing date 45 days thereafter.

KCRMD pays $ 500,000 of the purchase price into escrow, which is applied to the purchase price upon closing. If KCRMD chooses not to complete the purchase before the end of the due diligence period, the blocked amount will be reimbursed to KCRMD. The escrow amount becomes a non-refundable deposit if KCRMD chooses to proceed with the purchase upon expiration of the due diligence period.

ON THE WAY

>> Central Pacific Bank has adopted Catherine Camp as senior vice president, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) division. Camp’s 25 years of experience in real estate planning, development and asset management include director planning and development at Kamehameha Schools and director acquisitions at Alexander & Baldwin.

Send items to [email protected]

