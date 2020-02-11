Advertisement

Max (Ryan Eggold) may ask how he can help, but he will have to adjust his favorite question in the episode of New Amsterdam Tuesday.

Helen (Freema Agyeman) catches up with Max while on a mission with one of her in TV Insider’s exclusive taste of “In the Graveyard.”

Advertisement

She needs him not to approve one of her devices, so he confusedly asks, “How can I not help?” As she explains, Castro (Ana Villafañe) did not approve it, so the request should never have reached him. Although he may want to show that he has her back, she tries to keep the peace with the doctor who is now the only chairman of the ward. “I don’t want you to favor me,” Helen insists.

“I prefer you,” Max tells her. Because the device would help and improve the hospital, it can only say that it favors their patients, he suggests on the way out of the building. Where’s she going? View the clip above to see his latest commitment to help.

In ‘In the Graveyard’ the doctors don’t stop at anything to help their patients after a shocking realization that a change in the hospital is causing. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) must also make an important decision in his career.

As we saw in the winter premiere, Reynolds told Evie (Margot Bingham) that he would move with her to San Francisco so she could take a new job. But since then he struggles with telling Max his plans. Is this perhaps the episode that we discover when he is going to stay in New Amsterdam?

New Amsterdam, Tuesday, 10/9 c, NBC

Advertisement