ASSOCIATED PERS Max Muncy of Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series in Los Angeles last year. Muncy and the Dodgers have agreed to a three-year contract of $ 26 million and avoided salary arbitrage.

LOS ANGELES >> Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers today signed a three-year contract of $ 26 million and avoided salary arbitrage.

Muncy will receive a $ 4.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of Major League Baseball approval, and salaries of $ 1 million this year, $ 7.5 million in 2021 and $ 11.5 million in 2022. The Dodgers have an option of $ 13 million for 2023 when he could qualify for a free agency with a buyout of $ 1.5 million.

His option price can escalate based on his finish in MVP votes over the next three years: $ 1 million for each finish in the top five, $ 500,000 for the sixth to tenth and $ 250,000 for the eleventh to twentieth, on condition that he receives more than one vote.

Muncy hit 35 home runs last season despite missing a lot of time in September due to a broken wrist. The 29-year-old’s violation has made him a mainstay in the line-up, and he can also play different positions.

He earned $ 575,000 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He had asked for $ 4,675,000 and was offered $ 4 million.

His agreement left three Dodgers on the right track for hearings: outfielder Joc Pederson ($ 9.5 million vs. $ 7.75 million), outfielder Chris Taylor ($ 5.8 million vs. $ 5.25 million) and reliever Pedro Báez ( $ 4 million versus $ 3.5 million). Pederson can soon be traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

Five Dodgers eligible for arbitration had made agreements on January 10 for one-year deals: NL MVP Cody Bellinger ($ 11.5 million), shortstop Corey Seager ($ 7.6 million), right-handed Ross Stripling ($ 1.5 million) signing bonus to be paid in January) 17, plus a $ 600,000 salary, left-handed Julio Urías ($ 1 million), and infielder outfielder Enrique Hernández ($ 5.9 million).

