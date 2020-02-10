Advertisement

The Supreme Court upheld Monday’s reference to a larger bank of legal questions regarding the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple.

A nine-judge bank headed by Chief Justice of India SA, Bobde, believed that the Supreme Court has jurisdiction over the jurisdiction of the review judiciary to refer to a larger bank when exercising its review jurisdiction.

The court also formulated questions that should be heard by the bank.

The hearing in front of the nine-judge bank begins on February 17. A lawyer from each side will make leading arguments and have a full day to argue. The court will also give lawyers two hours each to make additional arguments.

On November 14, 2019, a bank of five judges who heard the petitions to review the Sabarimala had formulated seven questions that the larger bank had to answer. This included questions about the interaction of religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution with other fundamental rights, in particular about the right to equality under Article 14, the scope of the term “morality” or “constitutional morality” and the extent to which the court can act inquire whether a particular practice is an integral part of religion or religious denomination.

The court in that judgment found that the practices that restricted women from entering religious places were not only limited to the Sabarimala case, but also related to three other cases pending before the Supreme Court, one of which was concerned the entry of Muslim women In a Dargah / mosque and the other in Parsi, women marry with non-Parsi men in the sacred fireplace of an Agyari. The third case concerned female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi-Bohra community.

The court had ruled that the petitions for review can only be decided after legal issues regarding women’s rights to religious practices have been resolved by a larger bank of no fewer than seven judges.

Neun-Richter-Bank was founded in accordance with the judgment of November 14, 2019.

However, several petitioners and the Kerala government had opposed the reference, arguing that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in exercising review powers was very limited. It has been argued that a review bank can only correct errors in the judgment under review and cannot formulate legal questions and refer to a larger bank.

The nine-judge bank then gathered to resolve the issue before continuing with the hearing. It had heard the matter on February 6th before reserving its order.

The Sabarimala Temple, home of Lord Ayyappa, is one of the busiest places of pilgrimage in southern India. Ayyappa followers believe that the deity praised celibacy, which they call “naishtika brahmacharya”. This is the basis to prevent menstruating women from entering the temple.

The 2018 Supreme Court overturned Rule 3 (b) of the 1965 Kerala Hindu Regulations for Public Places of worship (entry permit), which was the legal basis for the entry ban for women aged 10 years and 50 years in Sabarimala.

Subsequently, at least 60 review applications were filed with the Supreme Court challenging the September 2018 ruling, which the bank tried in public session with five judges before issuing its ruling on November 14 last year on seven issues raised by a larger bank should be checked.

The requests for review will be decided after the nine-judge bank has answered the legal questions addressed to it.

