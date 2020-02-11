Advertisement

Conservative expert Ann Coulter beat President Donald Trump on Twitter for trying to fund the Space Force instead of focusing on building a wall along the Mexican border.

The Pentagon announced a budget of $ 15.4 billion for 2021 on Monday. Coulter made an exception to the announcement and regretted that the money was not being used for the wall, while jokingly suggested that the United States could colonize another planet as an alternative to the wall.

“Instead of building a wall to protect this country, we can at least colonize a new planet,” tweeted Coulter.

Although space-related programs have existed in the Air Force for many years, Trump called for the creation of a separate military department for the space weapon in 2018. The proposed budget has been described by the government as a “critical first step in the fight against emerging space” threats. “

Ann Coulter wrote the book “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” in 2016.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

While the construction of the wall was one of Trump’s most important campaign promises, it is far from over, but Trump often campaigns for the relatively low cost of construction.

According to a Washington Post report on Thursday, the President’s pledge to complete at least 500 miles of new construction by early 2021 is likely to fall far short of expectations.

One of the authors of the Washington Post article on Monday suggested on Twitter that there were “signs” that Trump could potentially use Pentagon money to complete the wall. Coulter answered dismissively shortly before her Space Force tweet.

“9 months until the election and we’re still looking for” clues “that @realDonaldTrump plans to build a wall,” Coulter tweeted.

Coulter was once one of Trump’s greatest supporters and wrote In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! 2016. However, it has recently been extremely critical of Trump on immigration issues, with the incomplete status of the wall being a common theme of dismay for the conservative commentator.

A Trump tweet indicating that the stock market had recently hit an “all-time high” led to a response from Coulter that the failure of the wall could lead to Trump’s defeat in November.

“That is exactly what President Bush said three years after his presidency,” Coulter tweeted on January 9. “Then voters remembered that he had failed to keep his campaign promise – and we got President Clinton.”

The president’s relationship with Coulter has been freezing since at least early 2017, when she is said to have argued with Trump after comparing him to his former rival Jeb Bush during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Newsweek contacted the White House but did not receive a response in time for publication.

