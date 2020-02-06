Advertisement

Mayo made four changes on Sunday when he visited Páirc Tailteann in Navan against Meath (2pm).

James Horan’s team, which started with a tie against Donegal, lost to Dublin at home last Saturday night. James McCormack joins the team as a full-back as he strives for a first win. Eoin O’Donoghue is ranked 5th, while Tommy Conroy and Kevin McLoughlin take the corner positions. The players who should miss the Castlebar loss are Oisín Mullin, Colm Boyle, Aidan O’Shea and Jordan Flynn.

Galway, who face Donegal in Letterkenny on Sunday, have made two changes after losing to Kerry. Seán Kelly and Michael Boyle replace Johnny Duane and Finian Ó Laoi, respectively.

GALWAY (FL vs Donegal): C Gleeson (Dunmore McHales); S Kelly (Moycullen), S Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann), J Heaney (Kilannin); O’Donnell (Tuam Stars), J. Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), C. McDaid (Monivea / Abbey); R. Steede (Corofin), C. Arcy (Caherlistrane); E. Brannigan (St. Michael), D. Comer (Annaghdown), M. Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough); R Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), S Walsh (Kilkerrin / Clonberne), M Boyle (Killer).

MAYO (FL vs. Meath): R Hennelly (Breaffy); Po’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), J. McCormack (Claremorris), B. Harrison (Aghamore); E. O’Donoghue (Belmullet), M. Plunkett (Ballintubber), P. Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels); Coen (Hollymount / Carramore), O’Connor (Ballintubber); F Boland (Aghamore), RO’Donoghue (Belmullet), J. Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels); T. Conroy (The Neale), J. Carr (Ardagh), K. McLoughlin (Knockmore).

