Mayor Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, has linked the increase in serious crime in the city to changes in bail rules for the city’s prisoners.

Last week it was announced that New York City saw an increase in almost all types of crime. Thefts jumped nearly 35 percent, shootings increased by 23 percent and burglaries increased 22 percent compared to the same period last year. Vehicle robberies have risen by more than 70 percent.

The New York Daily News reports, much to the annoyance of advocates of bail reform, that the very progressive mayor has secured the increase in new laws.

“We had a steady decline in crime across the board for six years. There aren’t that many other environmental things that have changed recently, “the Blasio told Brian Lehrer of WNYC.” It strikes me as a sore thumb that this is the biggest new thing in the comparison and we saw an extraordinary leap. “

New York City police chief Dermott Shea was one of the first to link the increase in crimes to the new reform laws, which requires judges to release suspects without bail for most crimes and some crimes. He referred his case to Albany, after which lawyers labeled his claims as frightening.

De Blasio again doubled his support for giving the judges to detain defendants whom they think is a danger to the public awaiting trial – a position that leaves him at odds with the top-backer from the bail revision, assembler Carl Heastie.

Until his later admission, the Blasio spent the week avoiding questions about the relationship between the increase in crime and the newly introduced bail reform.

“We are in dialogue with leaders in Albany about those concerns, and we want to go further. In the meantime, this police can handle everything thrown at them,” he said.

