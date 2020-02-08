Advertisement

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) took her time behind the podium to criticize her opponent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, for his comments during the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

After praising Mitt Romney for his vote to convict Trump, Klobuchar Buttigieg contrasted on the campaign while she and sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) acted as judges in the Senate trial.

Advertisement

Amy Klobuchar praises Mitt Romney’s “courage” to impeachment and then turns to Pete Buttigieg: “You said it was tiring to watch and you wanted to switch channels and watch cartoons.” https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Tr7lk4Cyay

– ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

“You said Pete when you advertised through Iowa and three of us were juries at that hearing,” said Klobuchar. “You said it was tiring to watch and you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons.”

Buttigieg raised a hand to answer, but the moderator went to another candidate.

“It’s easy to find Washington because it’s a popular thing,” said Klobuchar. “It is much more difficult to make these difficult decisions.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter

Advertisement