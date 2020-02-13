By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee and dozens of other newspapers across the country are applying for bankruptcy protection.

McClatchy Co.’s 30 newsrooms, including The Kansas City Star, The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer in Raleigh, and The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, will continue to function as usual as the publisher reorganizes under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection organized.

The publisher’s origins date back to 1857 when it first published a four-page newspaper in Sacramento, California after the California gold rush. This paper became the bee.

McClatchy has received $ 50 million in funding from Encina Business Credit. Together with the normal operational cash flows, this will provide enough cash to the company, which is still based in Sacramento, to continue to function.

“When the local media suffers from industrial challenges, communities suffer: polarization increases, ties to citizens are frayed, and borrowing costs for local governments increase,” said CEO Craig Forman. “We are moving fast and focused to help all of our stakeholders and our communities.”

McClatchy expects fourth quarter sales of $ 183.9 million, a 14% decrease from the previous year. Revenue for 2019 is expected to decrease 12.1% year over year. This would mean that the publisher’s revenue fell six years in a row.

The company anticipates that it will withdraw its listing as a listed company from the New York Stock Exchange and go privately.

McClatchy filed for bankruptcy protection with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the southern district of New York. The restructuring plan must be approved by the secured lenders, bondholders and Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp. be approved.

McClatchy has suffered from readers giving up traditional subscriptions and receiving news online. Like other publishers, she tried to follow them there.

McClatchy says digital media subscriptions have grown almost 50% year over year, and subscriptions are now roughly evenly balanced between the total audience and advertising revenue, with 40% of this revenue coming from digital subscriptions and growing. The company has more than 200,000 digital media subscribers and over 500,000 paid digital customer relationships.

Independent newspapers and chains are fighting equally. The estimated total circulation of US daily newspapers, including print and digital newspapers, decreased by 8% in 2018 to 28.6 million on weekdays in 2018. The circulation on Sunday fell by 9% to 30.8 million, according to the Pew Research Center for Journalism and Media.

Last year, New York Times editor-in-chief Dean Baquet gloomily predicted the decline of “most local newspapers in America” ​​within five years, except for those bought by billionaires. The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, both national publications, flourish after being bought by billionaires. The Boston Globe, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and the Las Vegas Review Journal are other major American newspapers that appear to have stabilized after being sold to wealthy individuals.

“McClatchy remains a strong operating company with a permanent commitment to independent journalism that spans five generations of my family,” said chairman Kevin McClatchy, great-grandson of company founder James McClatchy.

The company has also worked on its financial data and reduced operating costs for the December three-year period by $ 186.9 million. Debt of approximately $ 153.5 million was also repaid during the same period.

According to Forman, McClatchy does not anticipate any adverse impact on qualifying pension benefits for essentially all participants and beneficiaries of the plan.