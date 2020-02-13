McClatchy Company, a news company sued for defamation by House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA), dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday, but the judge in the case denied the request – an interim win for Nunes.

McClatchy filed a motion to dismiss Nunes’s complaint, which was filed with the sixteenth judicial court in Virginia, on the grounds that the Delaware-based company was not under the jurisdiction of Virginia because it did no material business there.

Judge Cheryl V. Higgins did not grant McClatchy’s motion to dismiss the case, however, but granted Nune’s discovery on the issue. This means that by answering questions and providing information about Nunes’ claims, McClatchy must demonstrate that it has no significant ties to Virginia. Higgins said the court may also need to hear testimony from the question.

Higgins’ decision on Wednesday marks a limited decision in favor of Nunes.

Republican lawmakers filed defamation lawsuits against news agencies and journalists, including McClatchy, CNN, the Daily Beast, Esquire, and left-wing journalist Ryan Lizza, whose article was directed against Nunes when he examined Democrats’ involvement in the Russian collusion fraud.

Nunes is also suing Fusion GPS – the Hillary Clinton campaign that was paid to compose the “pee dossier” that gave rise to the Russian collusion fraud – Liz Mair, Twitter, the leftist Campaign for Accountability, and others.

Nunes’ complaint against Twitter cited the social media company’s practice of banning conservatives – including Nunes – in the shadows to influence the 2018 elections, censor conflicting positions, and ignore legitimate complaints about repeated abusive behavior.

In the complaint, Twitter was also accused of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful, and defamatory – which is both a voice and a financial incentive for the defamers – and thus facilitates defamation on its platform.” For example, Mair published tweets, the wrongly implied Nunes worked with prostitutes and cocaine addicts, drank cocaine and was involved in a “Russian money laundering front”.

Nune’s complaint against McClatchy cites a May 2018 report by MacKenzie Mays about a server that has sued a winery owned by a college friend of Nunes. The winery had auctioned off the use of a yacht in a charity fundraiser in 2015 to a third party, and the server claimed it had seen the third party use of cocaine and prostitutes.

Although the incident had nothing to do with Nunes, his name was mentioned in the headline and more than a dozen times in history.

The complaint also cited another piece by McClatchys Peter Stone and Greg Gordon on April 13, 2018, alleging that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen visited Prague as part of a Russian collusion conspiracy that, if applicable, is an important one The Democrat’s allegation would have been financed “Pee Dossier” against the Trump campaign.

McClatchy was still the only outlet to report this claim, and Cohen himself denied it when he testified under oath to Congress this year. In addition, special adviser Robert Mueller has not identified any collusion, conspiracy, or coordination between Russia and a member of the Trump campaign last month.

Nunes filed a lawsuit against CNN after it was wrongly reported that Nunes was on a secret trip to Vienna and met with Victor Shokin, the former Ukrainian Attorney General, when Nunes was actually in Benghazi, Libya, and then in Malta, to load remains of a WWII soldier home to the United States.

“Shortly after this story was published, we gave Breitbart a very clear denial – in fact, we made a very clear, long statement that there is no truth at all. Within a few hours, and even that night, we said if there is no excuse and it doesn’t get done quickly, we’ll see you before a federal court, ”said Nunes.

The Wednesday ruling is another recent positive development for Nunes against companies that have responded with a strategy of stopping tactics, petitioning for layoffs, and avoiding discoveries as to the content of the Nunes lawsuits at all costs become. A judge also recently rejected Twitter’s request to dismiss Nunes’ complaint.

Follow Kristina Wong from Breitbart News on Twitter or Facebook.