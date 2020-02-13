NEW YORK – The publisher of the Miami Herald, the Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country are filing for bankruptcy protection.

McClatchy Co. announced Thursday that the company will continue to operate normally as it seeks approval of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection restructuring plan. The 30 local newsrooms work as usual.

McClatchy expects fourth quarter sales of $ 183.9 million, a 14% decrease from the previous year. Revenue for 2019 is expected to decrease 12.1% year over year.