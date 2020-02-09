Advertisement

Additional reporting from Greg Murphy

Before the arrival of Mary Lou McDonald, there was a huge media throng at the main entrance to the Simmonscourt complex.

They had been waiting for almost two hours in the Royal Dublin Society building in the capital when the Sinn Fein president was cheered on and clapped by her followers shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The 50-year-old from Dublin was flanked by Sinn Féins Vice President Michelle O’Neill and the candidate for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell and spoke to the world’s media via RDS.

Mary Lou McDonald is greeted by huge media crowds as she arrives at the RDS counting center. # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/yzSqiEx3Kr

– Aisling Ennis (@aislingrosennis), February 9, 2020

Ms. McDonald, who served as Sinn Féin’s president on Monday for two years, was asked if the outcome was a revolution in Irish politics.

She replied: “Yes, you could certainly call it that.”

The swarm of journalists, photographers and party fans followed her on her way through the counting center.

The Rathgar-born woman has made big political waves since she first won a seat in the Dublin Central constituency in 2011. Mary Lou McDonald waiting for her own result (Niall Carson / PA)

After receiving only 8.02% of the votes with preferential votes in the first election campaign in 2002 and not winning the seat, Ms. McDonald won the most votes in 2020 with 11,223 votes.

Sinn Fein’s supporters cheered when she was elected as the first TD in the Dublin Central constituency.

Tears filled the party president’s eyes as she hugged and kissed family members, friends and party members.

The surprise of her success was felt when she hugged the passionate Sinn Féin voters and took selfies with young followers.

The moment Mary Lou McDonald leads the vote in Dublin Central with 11,223 votes. pic.twitter.com/ZTieTAbpl9

– Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) February 9, 2020

She denied proposals that caused the increase in people who supported her party due to protest votes.

“This is certainly a choice that is historical in its proportions. This changes the form and shape of Irish politics, ”she added.

“This is not a temporary thing – this is just the beginning.”

A few minutes after being re-elected to the Dail, Ms. McDonald had come out of the RDS to visit other counting centers in Dublin and continue to celebrate Sinn Fein’s success story.

