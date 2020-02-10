Advertisement

Castleknock College

15

–

14

Belvedere College

Captain Louis McDonough prevailed against Castleknock College in the 64th minute and prevailed against Belvedere College in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals in Donnybrook.

Castleknock College’s Conor Mahon celebrates the full-time whistle. Photo: INPHO / Ryan Byrne

With 12 titles in this grade, Belvo was the favorite in this competition.

They had recovered from a 12-point deficit to run on the hour before McDonough’s late intervention caused the Castleknock, trained by Jeremy Staunton, to strain a significant scalp.

After a line-out mouth put her on the forefoot, Castleknock stand Ben Griffin endured a series of challenges for three minutes.

McDonough’s attempt to convert was far from the mark, but Castleknock continued to dominate ownership as the action progressed.

After a longer stay in Belvo 22, the imposing Griffin drove over the whitewash on his second attempt. McDonough made no mistake on this occasion to beat Castleknock every 15 minutes with a well-deserved 12-0 final result.

Although Belvo inevitably grew into the game, they couldn’t make their own breakthrough before the break.

However, the northern Dubliners came to life when they restarted.

At the end of a complicated operation on the Castleknock line, Lock Darragh Coan released Peter O’Farrell for a clinical trial, with the transition added.

This increased the pressure on Castleknock and when Griffin was sent to the scapegoat in the last quarter, Belvo used it as a springboard to venture forward. Jonathan Sargent, the supporter of Loosehead, used the space on the left to sit up, and Jed Tormey transformed excellently to give the Great Denmark Street outfit a slim pillow.

They were expected to continue from that point, but Castleknock had other ideas. At a distance of 30 meters, McDonough splitted the posts in an excellent way to finally drive his side into the penultimate rounds.

Goalscorer for Castleknock College: B Griffin 2 attempts, L McDonough pen, con.

Goalscorers for Belvedere College: Peter O’Farrell, J Sargent each try, J Tormey 2 disadvantages.

CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE: C Delaney; A Watson, F Gibbons, C Dunne, J. Rooney; L McDonough, C Deegan; B. Bislin, A. Creedon, B. Griffin; L Callinan, S Callinan; F Stanley, C McCarrick, I Birmingham.

Substitutions: W Hennessy for Dunne (38), E Keogh for Birmingham (62), C Mahon for Deegan (63), G Quinn for Bislin, J Duffy for L Callinan (65).

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: D Hawkshaw; J. Dillon, Peter O’Farrell, J. Tormey, E. Mac Adaimh; F. McCarrick, J. MacNiece; J Sargent, C Marrey, H Flood; E. Murphy, D. Coan; J. Ross, Z. Hayden, H. McPeake.

Substitutions: D O’Driscoll for Hayden (h-t), B McCabe for McPeake, W Finegan for Mac Adaimh (both 47), Patrick O’Farrell for MacNiece, J Maher for Dillon (both 68).

Referee: M Casey (LRR).

