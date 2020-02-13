Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Thursday PMO and the Ministry of Health are checking the airport to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus in India. He also reiterated that the government increased medical care in the event of adverse events.

He told the media that border areas are under constant surveillance and airport screening facilities are constantly being updated to clarify whether new coronavirus cases are occurring. He said flights from Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong are being reviewed for new cases.

The health minister also said the State Department is doing its best to help the stranded Indian crew and tourists aboard the quarantined cruise ship near Yokohama, Japan.

Harsh Vardhan also said the Department of Health is in contact with U.S. health authorities and is ready to help China with medical care to curb the outbreak that has killed 1,367 people so far.

All 402 people kept in the ITBP quarantine facility have been tested negative and their condition is stable.