The consequences of shooting Tamar Braxton from the FOX daytime talk show, The Real, is still tough four years later. Braxton was released from the show after three seasons and has spoken publicly about the belief that Loni Love was behind it. Love has strongly denied Braxton’s accusations, but a former friend and business partner of Love tells a different story.

Tamar Braxton alludes to co-hosts of “The Real” that is behind her

Popular blogger Love B. Scott was the first to report that Braxton was fired from The Real in 2016. According to the post, the network felt that Braxton was difficult to work with. Sources also claimed that Braxton’s great personality was a turnoff for large advertisers and that she didn’t read well with the audience during a focus group.

A ruined Braxton posted a long Instagram post, referring to her former colleagues who played a role in her termination.

“I was stabbed in the back by someone I trusted stupidly (not my husband or my sisters),” she partially wrote. “I am not about to be tested and tested and it is not nice to tell you who …”

Braxton also broke off in a scene filmed for her WeTV reality series, Braxton Family Values, and said the network told her that she had been released because she couldn’t get along well with the other hosts.

Rumors spread that love was the perpetrator and that the comedian suffered a serious setback.

Loni Love denies that she was involved in shooting Tamar Braxton

Love took YouTube into a seven-minute video to deny that she was involved in Braxton’s departure. She insisted that the hosts were all blinded by firing Braxton and hurt that she was no longer part of the ensemble. Love also claimed that she had reached Braxton multiple times, but that Braxton refused to accept any of her calls or messages.

When the hosts appeared at The Breakfast Club, Love offered an alternative reason why Braxton believed she was part of her resignation. According to Love, Braxton trusted her that she wanted to end her business relationship with her now ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, and desperately wanted a new manager. Love says she proposed Braxton to a talent manager and when Herbert found out he blamed Love in the aftermath of Braxton’s resignation.

Braxton remained convinced that love was specifically in control throughout the trial.

Comedian Cookie Hull says that Loni Love has influenced the firing of Tamar Braxton

Hull and Love met while they were both on tour as comics and entering into a working relationship. Hull says they became good friends after working together on a tour and that she helped Love in her comedy career and wrote many of Love’s jokes.

She says that the relationship with love became far away when she realized that love was evil in business and often sabotaged others in her environment to reach the top. Hull told the YouTube channel Comedy Hype that she saw that Love did exactly that for Braxton while co-presenting The Real.

“She told me she would try to get her out of the show,” Hull claims. “She told me she wanted to be the only ghetto girl on the show and she wanted to get rid of her.”

Hull says that Love showed her an email that Love sent to the producers of the show about Braxton’s absence when she filmed other projects. The email reportedly reported that while Braxton competed on Dancing With The Stars, Love wrote that there was no change in the talk show reviews.

Hull says that Love went one step further when she emailed the network while Braxton was on medical leave and the star called “insurance liability.” Although Hull admits that Love has no rental or resignation power at the show, she believes that love has influenced the network’s final decision not to let Braxton return.

Hull claims that one of the now deleted Instagram posts from Braxton proves her point. “A comedian friend of mine, we happened to talk about it (the shooting of Braxton), and I said to them:” Yes, she (love) had something to do with it. “, Hull explained.

Hull says the common friend Braxton sent a text message and Braxton shared the screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram page. “The text message from Tamar specifically states that Cookie Hull told me that.”

The now deleted Instagram message from Tamar Braxton via Twitter

Love continues to deny that she was involved in shooting Braxton. As far as the other hosts in the show have been at Love, Hull says it’s because they aren’t aware of Love’s actions behind the scenes.

