The publisher of the Miami Herald, the Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers throughout the country are asking for bankruptcy protection.

The 30 McClatchy Co. newsrooms, including The Charlotte Observer, The News and Observer in Raleigh, and The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, continue to function as the publisher reorganizes under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The publisher’s origins date back to 1857 when it first began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California, after the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee.

McClatchy has received $ 50 million in funding from Encina Business Credit debtor. That, in combination with normal operating cash flows, will offer sufficient cash for the company, still based in Sacramento, to continue functioning.

“When local media faces industrial challenges, communities suffer: polarization is growing, social ties are fraying and financing costs are rising for local governments,” said CEO Craig Forman. “We are going fast and focused to benefit from all our stakeholders and our communities.”

related stories

McClatchy expects fourth-quarter revenue of $ 183.9 million, 14% less than a year earlier. The revenue for 2019 is expected to be 12.1% lower than last year. That would mean that the publisher’s income decreased for six consecutive years.

The company expects to get its listing from the New York Stock Exchange as a listed company and to go private.

McClatchy has filed for bankruptcy with the US bankruptcy court in the southern district of New York. The restructuring plan requires the approval of the secured lenders, bondholders and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.

McClatchy suffered because readers give up traditional subscriptions and get news online, and like other publishers, they try to follow them there.

Digital-only subscriptions have risen by nearly 50% on an annual basis, McClatchy said, and subscriptions are now roughly evenly divided between total audience and advertising revenues, with digital accounting for 40% of that revenue and growing. The company has more than 200,000 subscribers only and more than 500,000 paid digital customer relationships.

“McClatchy remains a strong operating company with a continuing commitment to independent journalism that covers five generations of my family,” said chairman Kevin McClatchy, the great-grandson of the company’s founder, James McClatchy.

The company has also worked on its financial data and reduced operating costs by $ 186.9 million for the three-year period that ended in December. It also repaid approximately $ 153.5 million in debt in the same period.

Forman said that McClatchy does not expect any adverse effects on qualified retirement benefits for nearly all plan participants and beneficiaries.

Get in contact at [email protected]

. [TagsToTranslate] Media