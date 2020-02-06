Advertisement

The mediators of the industrial conflict between Western Forest Products and United Steelworkers have been reinstated.

CHEK News / Times Colonist

Mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers once again dealt with the dispute between Western Forest Products and the striking United Steelworkers.

Ready and Rogers had overseen the negotiations between the company and Steelworkers Local between 1 and 1937 during the longest strike in coastal forest history, now in its eighth month.

You pulled out of the talks on Tuesday after both sides currently have no chance of reaching an agreement.

On Thursday morning, Secretary of Labor Harry Bains reappointed the couple as special agents in the collective bargaining dispute.

“This conflict has massively affected the workers and their families, as well as the entire coastal forest community. We want everyone to be able to work again, ”said Bains. “As Minister of Labor, I decided to mandate Special Agents Ready and Rogers with additional powers under the Industrial Relations Code to help the parties reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

Bains said that if the parties fail to reach an agreement, mediators will provide the parties and the minister with recommended terms of settlement that they can accept or reject within five days. The Minister of Labor can also publish the terms of the agreement.

