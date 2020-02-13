MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

John M. Cox will still appear in court next week for a provisional indictment of child abuse

Cox was accused of child abuse crime after allegedly injuring his foster daughter, a baby

A judge rejected the proposal to reject the complaint against Cox

The preliminary hearing on a complaint against a pediatrician in Milwaukee will continue after a judge refused to reject the said complaint and suggested that John M. Cox injured the child he had adopted with his wife last May.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the 39-year-old first-aid doctor was accused of child abuse crime after discovering bruises on the child’s arms.

Cox brought the baby to the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital last May and told a colleague that he might have rolled onto his daughter while he was sleeping, which resulted in the baby’s broken collarbone.

The broken collarbone did not appear in the first X-ray results, but doctors who cared for the baby girl found bruises on her arms. The child was then referred to a child abuse specialist at Children, where Cox worked.

Milwaukee County circuit Judge Stephanie Rothstein heard the defense team’s motion to reject the complaint against Cox, but Rothstein refused to reject the complaint following the statements of both parties.

Deputy Prosecutor Matthew Torbenson argued that the medical opinion of experts on the complaint and the injuries of the baby did not comply with Cox’s report of what happened when the child was injured.

Michael Levine, Cox’s defending lawyer, pointed out at his hearing that the first doctor who had consulted his client to treat the baby “did the right thing” to refer the child to a child abuse specialist, the Associated reported Press.

The doctor conducted an independent investigation into the child’s injuries before he came to the conclusion that Cox’s foster daughter was not abused.

Child protection workers have since taken the child into custody, but the medical community remains divided as to how the child was exactly injured and whether the children’s conclusions were correct.

According to FOX branch WITI, Children said in a statement last month that the hospital will not comment on Cox’s case and that he will no longer work for the hospital. The hospital added that it takes serious responsibility for its mission to “protect children and take action on their behalf.”

If Cox is convicted of child abuse, he is confronted with up to $ 10,000 in fines and up to six years behind bars. The preliminary hearing for his case was scheduled for February 18.

.