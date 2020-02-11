Advertisement

In theory, Valentine’s Day is a positive experience full of love for everyone. But in reality it is just a normal weekday, and our feelings are not interrupted because of the vacation. If you struggle with the pressure around February 14, it may be useful to know not only how your zodiac sign will be affected on Valentine’s Day, but also specific meditations that can help you cope.

Although each plate will have its own unique experience with the holiday, astrologer Lisa Stardust says that all signs will be affected by the presence of the moon in “the suggestive and erotic” Scorpio this year.

“Venus will be in passionate Aries and Mercury in passive Pisces,” says Stardust Bustle. “All of these energies collide and water the other, making us feel lost in our emotions.” This means that all signs have to do with complex emotional challenges, so it is important to drop our expectations for a carefree vacation so that we are not disappointed. Fortunately, meditation helps to reconcile the difference between our expectations and reality.

Below is a list of guided meditation sessions for each character, based on what Stardust predicted that each character will struggle. Whether you have ten minutes or an hour, every time you focus on yourself and focus on your inner feelings, you will be helpful during this time.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Lauren Ostrowski Fenton on YouTube

You could be jealous of all the photos of the couples on your Instagram feed this Valentine’s Day, Ram. “This is due to the alignment of Venus with your sun, because such feelings can be activated during this transit,” says Stardust.

To ensure that you do not put energy into jealousy, view this meditation to divert your feelings into empathy.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Michael Sealey on YouTube

Taurus, you work hard and can be stressed out with work projects, which means that you probably want to stay this year.

“This is due to the placement of Venus in your home of relaxation and the sun that emphasizes your workplace,” says Stardust, so listen to this meditation to get your thoughts off work so you can enjoy the night.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Positive magazine meditation on YouTube

Use this negative energy removal mediation to tap into your romantic side, because according to Stardust you are too distracted with work drama.

“You are in the mood to skip the city for some adventure – because of the moon and sun placements in your map,” says Stardust.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Meditation Relax music on YouTube

Perhaps you would like to relax at home this year. “Don’t push yourself too hard,” Stardust says, especially if you don’t feel well.

If you have a relationship, stay at home together and enjoy a relaxing night. If you are single, make it a self-care night and watch this meditation and relax.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Michelle Chalfant on YouTube

Put some energy into meditating and thinking about how your actions affect others, Leo. “Implementing limits will be a challenge, especially if you don’t follow the rules that others set,” says Stardust. “Be careful not to stand on your toes, as this may cause larger arguments than expected.” This meditation will help you manifest your own boundaries so that you can prevent yourself from becoming the center of any drama.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Honest Guys – Meditations – Relaxation on YouTube

Although your love life is not threatened on Valentine’s Day, your friendships can be. “It’s never cool to spread gossip about someone you care about, but your slippery lips can accidentally stir the pot,” Star Dust days.

To make sure that you are the best friend you can be, view this meditation to improve all the relationships you have in your life.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Linda Hall Meditation on YouTube

You feel sensitive, and this positively guided meditation can help you shift your focus. “Don’t let others let you down today with worry-free comments,” says Stardust. “Although it can be difficult, embrace the power inside.”

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Brandon Epstein on YouTube

Because of the alignment of the moon, your feelings can be everywhere. Fortunately there is a change. “This will be your personal monthly new moon, meaning it’s time to let go and start over – that’s why you can shed some tears,” says Stardust.

Watch this meditation that sends you to a new start, so that you have some resources and encouragement to start a new chapter.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Katie Kyleen S on YouTube

You may feel like your friends are gossiping about you, Sag. If you choose to bring it up, choose your words wisely. “You can confront them, which will cause more drama,” Stardust says, adding to be careful.

To prevent you from getting into toxic behavior, listen to this guided meditation to free the energy of other people from your mind so that you can stay above the gossip and concentrate on the healthy relationships you have in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The Mindful Movement on YouTube

Get ready for a wild Valentine’s Day, Cap. “You are never someone who is furious with the rules, but today you want to sort things out,” says Stardust. “Your unexpected and unpredictable atmosphere can cause tension in relationships,” so listen to this meditation to stay grounded and direct your energy to behavior that is more in line with your values. And if you have to rage, rage responsibly!

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Michael Sealey on YouTube

You won’t feel great about spending money on Valentine’s Day, which can change the way you feel about a fancy date or wonderful spending. To maintain your self-confidence while navigating your finances over time, watch this meditation on releasing negative attachments and don’t let your financial situation ruin a potentially big day – you can’t solve all your problems on 14 February in any case.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Of all the signs you have to take the time to meditate the most. “You are confused about how you feel towards your other half as a result of your ex coming back into your life,” says Stardust. “This can cause a fight for both of you on Valentine’s Day. Advice: Be honest, although it is difficult today.”

Listen to this meditation before you have heavy conversations so that you can face your feelings before you share them – it will help ensure that you are as eloquent and respectful as possible.

For many, meditation is a practice that is used daily to clear the mind, focus on what’s important and de-stress. Whether it is part of your exercise or not, you want to free up time for a quick meditation session on Valentine’s Day to ensure that the vacation does not cause unnecessary complications in your life. Remember – it’s only one day.

