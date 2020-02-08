Advertisement

Chef Rob Newton was born and raised in Arkansas and served in the U.S. Army before going to college and later attending cookery school. He had a long career in both New York and Nashville and then decided to focus on his passion for sharing the food of his home region with the world.

In the fall of 2019, Newton published a cookbook entitled “Seeking the South” to reflect the diversity of the cuisine of the American South. He shared some of the recipes on “CBS This Morning”.

SATSUMA, fennel, mint and rocket salad (serves 4 to 6)

Ingredients:

8 satsumas

1 lemon

2-3 cups of olive oil

1 teaspoon of red bell pepper flakes

1⁄8 teaspoon of kosher salt

2 medium-sized fennel bulbs (stems removed and larger fronds reserved and torn by hand to garnish)

1 cup of arugula

1 cup of packaged fresh mint leaves plus more to taste

1/4 cup grated parmesan

Freshly ground black pepper

1 cup of olives to serve (I like Cerignola, but everyone will work)

directions:

Peel 6 satsumas and tear them into individual segments; put aside. Place the remaining 2 satsumas in a small mixing bowl, then enough lemon juice to make about 1 to 3 cups of combined juices. Add the olive oil, pepper flakes and salt. Put the bandage aside.

Use a mandolin cutter or a sharp knife to shave the paper-thin fennel bulbs in a large mixing bowl or salad bowl. don’t try to get too much of the kernel into the bowl. You should have about 4 cups of shaved fennel.

Add the arugula and mint, plus more mint if you want, then add the Satsuma segments. Add some black pepper to the end of the salad, if desired.

Shake or stir the dressing well and pour half over the entire circumference of the salad. Mix well and add to taste.

As soon as the salad meets your requirements, sprinkle it with parmesan and pour the fennel fronds over it. Serve with the olives in a small bowl next to the salad.

RAW COLLARD GREENS WITH COCONUT AND GRAPE FRUIT (for 6)

ingredients (BENNE SEED DRESSING):

1 teaspoon of benne or sesame

1 tablespoon of grated grapefruit bowl

3 tablespoons of juice (from 1 grapefruit, see note)

2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of tahini

1⁄2 teaspoon of sugar

1⁄4 tsp chilli flakes

1⁄4 teaspoon of kosher salt

3-4 cups of grape seed oil

ingredients (SALAD):

2 bundles (12 to 14 leaves) of cabbage green, washed and removed from stems, cut into 1⁄4 inch strips

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes, lightly toasted

1 grapefruit, peeled and cut into segments (see note)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

directions (DRESSING):

To toast the vine or sesame, heat a small pan with a non-stick coating over medium heat and add the seeds. Shake constantly for about 3 minutes until they are fragrant and slightly brown. Set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, mix the roasted kernels, the grapefruit bowl and the juice, the vinegar, the soy sauce, the tahini, the sugar, the chilli flakes, the salt and the whisk until they are incorporated. Stir in the grape seed oil slowly until the dressing slightly thickens.

directions (SALAD):

Combine the cabbage vegetables and half of the coconut flakes in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle about ¼ cup of the dressing around the edge of the bowl and toss the salad back and forth, gently massaging the dressing into the cabbage for a full minute. Add the grapefruit slices and give the salad another nice throw.

Sprinkle with the remaining coconut and serve immediately, with additional dressing on the side.

NOTE: You need a grapefruit. First rub the colored part of the bowl to get 3 tablespoons of bowl. Then remove the remaining peel and pulp with a paring knife. Use a peeling knife to gently remove each segment between the membranes and squeeze the skin and inner flesh together to get extra juice.

TURNIP AND POTATO PANCAKES WITH YOGURT, DILL AND DILLYBEANS (makes 6 pancakes)

Ingredients:

2 beets, peeled

1 roasted potato, peeled

1 large egg

3 tablespoons of cornstarch

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of kosher salt and more for finishing

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1 large shallot, peeled

1⁄2 cup of rapeseed oil

To serve:

8 ounces of normal full fat yogurt

1 small bunch of fresh dill, large stems removed and lightly chopped

1 cup of pickled beans, cut diagonally into 1 inch pieces

directions:

Grate the beets and potatoes with the large holes in a crater into a mixing bowl. Cover with cold water and stir to release the starch. Drain the water and squeeze the potato and beets by hand to remove excess moisture.

Place on a clean kitchen towel and squeeze further to remove as much liquid as possible. Remove the towel and put the potato and beet mix in a bowl. Stir well to combine.

Whisk the egg, cornstarch, baking powder, salt and black pepper in a small mixing bowl. Grate the shallot in this mixture, mix well and add to the potato mixture. First stir very well with a rubber spatula or a wooden spoon and then squeeze out some moisture with your hands over the sink and bring the ingredients together.

Preheat the oven to 375 ° F and line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Heat ¼ cup of oil in a 9-inch cast iron skillet or with a thick base over medium height until it shimmers but does not smoke. Add 1/8 cup portions of the beet and potato mixture to the oil, being careful not to make the pan too tight (3 should fit per batch).

Cook undisturbed on one side until the pancakes are crispy and brown on the bottom, approx. 5 minutes. Turn gently, sprinkle the exposed sides with salt and cook for another 5 minutes until crispy and brown. Place on the underlying baking sheet.

Repeat with fresh oil and the rest of the batter. Note that when the dough sits, it gets wetter. Leave some of the moisture in the bowl when you make your second batch.

When all the pancakes are cooked, remove the paper towels and put the baking sheet in the oven for 4 to 5 minutes until the pancakes are thoroughly heated and crispy.

SERVE: Spread the yogurt on the bottom of a plate or individual plates. Put the pancakes in the yogurt. Mix the dill and the chopped beans and spread them over the pancakes and in some yogurt.

Roast pork with onion-thyme pan GRAVY (For 6 to 8 people)

Ingredients:

5 pounds of pork shoulder roast, tied up by your butcher

2 to 3 tablespoons of bacon or rapeseed oil

2 Spanish onions, thinly sliced

5 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves

1⁄2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper plus more to taste

Up to 2 cups of pork broth or chicken broth or water

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chili vinegar for serving (optional)

directions:

If you can prepare the pork the day before, rub 2 tablespoons of salt and 2 teaspoons of black pepper over the entire shoulder of the pork. Take it carefully with the salt around the edges or protruding small pieces, as these can become too salty. Cover and chill for 24 to 28 hours.

Preheat the oven to 250 ° F.

Heat the bacon fat in a large, ovenproof pan with a heavy base or in a Dutch oven over medium to high heat until it almost smokes. Add the pork and sear on all sides for 5 to 6 minutes. Gently turn it for 20 to 25 minutes until it is evenly browned. Set the pork aside to rest.

Use the same pan to reduce the heat to low and add the onions and garlic while stirring. Let all brown pieces sweat and scrape off the bottom of the pan for about 2 minutes. Switch off the heating and place the roast together with the juices in the middle of the pan.

Place the pan in the oven uncovered and roast slowly for 4 hours, watering once per hour. When you are done, the roast should move slightly when touched and feel tender.

Take the roast from the oven to a separate baking sheet and tent with foil; Leave the onions in the pan. Let the roast rest in a warm place while you finish the sauce.

Remove the drops (liquid only) from the pan and carefully put them in a bowl. Leave it for a few minutes.

Skim off about 4 tablespoons of fat from the top of the drop and add this fat with the onions to the pan. Turn the heat to medium and add the flour until everything is well mixed, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the thyme and cayenne pepper and stir well.

Take the remaining drops and add enough broth or water to get 2 cups. Pour this liquid into the pan and stir well. When it has almost boiled, reduce the heat to low and let it cook gently for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to remove stuck parts from the bottom of the pan. Check the spices and add salt if necessary.

Cut the pork into ½ inch slices and serve with a few tablespoons of the sauce and the rest in a bowl next to it.

Serve on the table with chili vinegar.

PEANUT BUTTER PARFAITS WITH CHOCOLATE GANACHE (for 6 people, with cookies to serve)

ingredients (Peanut butter crackers):

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup of packaged dark brown sugar

3-4 cups of chunky peanut butter

1 large egg

1 tablespoon of molasses or sorghum

1⁄2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1⁄4 cups of all-purpose flour

1⁄2 teaspoon of baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon of baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon of kosher salt

Sugar for sprinkling the cookies (Turbinado is nice)

ingredients (CHOCOLATE GANACHE):

1⁄2 cup of chopped dark chocolate

1⁄2 cup of cream

ingredients (PEANUT BUTTER MAUS):

4 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1⁄2 cup of chunky peanut butter

1⁄4 cup of packaged dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup of shaken buttermilk or full-fat natural yogurt

1 cup of cream, chilled

1⁄2 cup of roasted and chopped peanuts for garnish

directions (COOKIES):

Preheat the oven to 350 ° F.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Using a blender or hand mixer, whisk the butter, brown sugar and peanut butter and scrape the bowl smoothly and creamy for about 2 minutes. Add the egg, molasses and vanilla and whisk everything well to work in for another 15 to 20 seconds.

Sieve the flour, baking powder, baking powder and salt together in a separate mixing bowl. Add the flour in two portions to the peanut butter mixture, being careful not to get too much.

Roll the dough into balls about 1½ inches in diameter (or about 1.5 ounces each). Place them on the baking sheets at a distance of approx. 5 cm. Lightly press each ball with a fork, turn the prongs once, and press again to create a grid pattern. Sprinkle a pinch of sugar on each biscuit.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes until the pillows feel soft, and pay close attention to the 10-minute mark. They may seem too soft, but let them get crispy for about an hour when they cool and try not to eat them all.

directions (GANACHE):

Place the chocolate in a medium heat-resistant bowl. Bring the cream to a boil in a small saucepan.

Immediately pour the hot cream over the chocolate and stir until the chocolate has melted. Place in a warm place until use.

directions (Mouse):

Mix the cream cheese, peanut butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar and half a teaspoon of vanilla well with a hand mixer. Add the buttermilk and mix again until it is creamy and smooth.

Place the mousse with the corner cut off in a piping bag or a resealable plastic bag.

In a separate bowl, whip the cream with the remaining ½ teaspoon of vanilla until it keeps its shape. Fold in half of the peanut butter mixture. Add more if necessary to get a smooth mousse, but reserve enough whipped cream to garnish the parfaits.

Put together:

Break up two to three biscuits with glasses or parfait jars to level the bottom in a single, even layer.

For each parfait, add a layer of mousse to the biscuit and drizzle with a few spoons of chocolate ganache. Repeat the layer a second time with the mousse and ganache.

Top with the whipped cream, a last dash of ganache and a dash of peanuts. Serve on the table with additional cookies and whipped cream.

