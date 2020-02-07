Advertisement

Sally Field’s Janice is one of the four common people brought together in AMC’s anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere, but there is something extra special about her character, written by creator, executive producer and star Jason Segel.

“Janice is actually based on my relationship with my mother, which I love very much, and I wanted to write something in her honor,” says Segel in the exclusive position of TV Insider about the character.

“Janice is someone who has dedicated their lives to all the things that you are told to do and want to do: to become a woman and a mother,” he continues. “And if those roles become less important from day to day, what do you do with your identity?”

Watch the clip above for more information about the cast about Field’s Janice and a look in the series.

In the 10-hour series, a diverse group of people who know something is missing in their lives are brought together by chance (or by design?) When they come across a puzzle that is hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. The mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges lead them to a mystery and a world of possibilities and magic.

The series also plays Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin and Eve Lindley. Together with Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones serve as executive producers.

Shipments from elsewhere, Series Premiere, Sunday 1 March, 10 / 9c, AMC

