Advertisement

“Shahs of Sunset” is back for season 8, and it is the most emotional season ever.

“It’s not the juiciest season yet, I think it’s going to be the juiciest season of a show at Bravo ever. Period,” Reza Farahan, 46, told Life & Style of the coming season of the show. “It’s insanity!”

He added: “Oh my God. Literally this was the hardest summer of my entire life. There were so many fires and explosions. I cried, screamed, I literally – insane status. It was insanity and I never want to go there again through, but it’s commemorated on film, I understand. “

Advertisement

“Literally like bringing back the old school and setting it on fire is actually what it is now,” he explained.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXCAfoCPswg (/ embed)

So who is part of the “juiciest season”?

Back to the “Shahs of Sunset” for season 8 are Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand. The show will also introduce fans to Sara Jeihooni.

The newbie is a friend of the old cast member Reza, but that doesn’t mean she’s used to the shenanigans of the gang. Bravo notes that although Sara is excited to find Persian friends in Los Angeles, she quickly realizes that it might be more than she expected and is struggling to find her position among the crew.

In addition to watching Sara navigating through this new circle of friends, the trailer for “Shahs” season 8 shows Mike talking about taking the next steps in his romantic relationship, GG prepares to welcome her first child and fits MJ becomes a new mother. Meanwhile, Nema is single and ready to mingle, Reza treats rumors about his relationship, and “Destiney appears to be spiral.”

“Shahs of Sunset” season 8 premieres Sunday, February 9 at 9:00 PM EST on Bravo.

Cast “The Shahs of Sunset” (from left): Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan, Mike Shouted, Destiney Rose, Nema Vand, Mercedes “MJ” Javid. Photo: John Tsiavis / Bravo

.

Advertisement