Advertisement

On February 12, 2020, Guinness World Records named Chitetsu Watanabe from Niigata, Japan, the oldest living man in the world, at 112 years and 344 days.

Guinness world records

Tokyo, Japan – A cute Japanese who believes in a smile is the oldest man in the world at 112 years and 344 days, according to Guinness World Records.

Advertisement

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born in Niigata in northern Japan in 1907, received a certificate for his achievements in a nursing home in the city on Wednesday.

Former Japanese record holder Masazo Nonaka passed away last month. The oldest living person is also the Japanese woman Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.

Until about a decade ago, Watanabe dealt with bonsai, the traditional Japanese art of growing small sculpture trees, and had his work exhibited.

These days he loves desserts like pudding and cream puffs, said Guinness.

Watanabe graduated from agricultural school and then moved to Taiwan to work on sugar cane plantation contracts with Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar.

He lived in Taiwan for 18 years. He married Mitsue and they had five children, Guinness said in a statement.

After the end of World War II, Watanabe returned to Niigata and worked for the prefectural government until his retirement. He also grew fruit and vegetables on the family farm.

Asked about the secret of longevity, Watanabe has this advice: don’t get angry and keep smiling.

Advertisement