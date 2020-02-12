These age-old games are a pioneer for the modern Olympic Games, and they are about raw strength, agility, skill and throwing really, really difficult things, really far and high.

Men and women will take part in the 27th Scots Festival and the International Highland Games at Queen Mary in Long Beach this weekend.

You will take part in various competitions, including the Caber throw, the hammer throw, the sheaf throw and the setting of the shot, the latter being similar to traditional athletics shot put.

The Queen Mary competition on February 15 and 16, built in Clydebank, Scotland in the 1930s, also includes a celebration of all things Scottish with highland dances, bagpipers, Scottish clans and traders, as well as traditional foods such as bangers and mash , Smoked salmon and haggis are served during the celebration.

But that’s what the games are about.

To get into the competition, here are three athletes who will keep an eye on you all weekend.

Athlete Jarvina Routt will be participating in several Highland Games competitions this weekend at the Queen Mary Scottish Festival on February 15 and 16, 2020. This is Routt’s fifth competition year as it demonstrates weight for distance throws here in Long Beach on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

Jarvina Routt

hometown: Buena Park

Age: 32

How she got into sports: Routt was an athlete all her life and competed in athletics during her studies. But after her college career ended, a family friend discovered a sport that she could dominate.

“My husband’s best friend is a Scotsman and he was at a (Scottish) festival and it just clicked. He called my husband and said I think your wife would be good at it, ”she said. “I tried it and after my first competition I was pretty excited,” she said.

Best event: Routt is the one to beat when it comes to how far and how high you can throw a really heavy weight.

“I’ve just got a lot of speed and a quick pull,” she said.

Routt can throw a 72 pound weight of 72 feet and a 21 pound weight of 50 feet. And how high? It can throw a 21 pound weight about 17 feet or so into the air over a pole.

Mikaela Sullivan

hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Age: 36

How she got into sports: Sullivan was a college athlete who was determined to compete after graduation. The owner of a CrossFit gym where she worked out suggested that she watch a Highland game training session nearby.

“I was out there for about four hours smiling all the time and I said,” Yeah, we’ll do that, “she said.” I just always loved to throw heavy things around, “she said.

Best event: Better take care of Thor, because Sullivan is all about the hammer throw. She holds the world record for the 12-pound hammer throw, which she can throw more than 93 feet, and she can throw the 16-pound hammer about 73 feet.

Sara Fleming

hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Age: 47

How she got into sports: Fleming describes herself as a “terrible high school athlete” who was in the brass band and trained horses when she was young.

“I didn’t think I could ever become an athlete, but then I started strength training as an adult,” she said.

This eventually led to powerlifting competitions and coaching jobs. A friend then suggested that she throw a few weights at a Highland game and she had a blast. Fleming is also a biochemist and was therefore interested in the physics behind sport.

“If you understand how the technique works, you can even exceed your strength expectations,” she said.

Best event: Fleming’s best event is the sheaf throw, in which a hay fork is used to throw a linen sack filled with straw over a horizontal bar. She can throw a 10-pound sack over a 24-foot bar, which is quite tall. However, your plan is not to delight the audience, but to stay calm in the middle of the field and collect enough points in all categories to end up at the top. “If you’re consistent across the board, as I usually am, I’ve had games where I’ve never finished fourth or fifth in a class and ended up second overall,” she said.

If you go

When: February 15-16

Where: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

tickets: $ 25 in advance, $ 30 at the door, children ages 4 to 11 $ 15 in advance, $ 20 at the door. VIP starts at $ 45 for adults and $ 35 for children.

Information: queenmary.com