Meeting on infrastructure project on Butternut Street scheduled for Thursday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Big changes are happening on Butternut Street, and you can learn more about it for the first time on Thursday.

Mayor Ben Walsh announced the Butternut Street Dig Once Infrastructure project. A multi-million dollar project will involve the full reconstruction of the street along Butternut Street between Grant Boulevard and Hillside Street. This includes new sidewalks, sidewalks, water pipes and sewage infrastructure.

If you would like to find out more, the meeting will take place on Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Magnarelli Community Center.

Construction is expected to start this summer.

