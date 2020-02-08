Advertisement

Two megacities in the southern Chinese manufacturing heartland have partially imposed barriers with strict access restrictions to control the spread of a coronavirus when the country returns to work.

But unlike Wuhan and other cities in Hubei, which are at the center of the outbreak, the authorities in Guangzhou and Shenzhen allow people to leave the jurisdiction.

The epidemic control and prevention center in Shenzhen, which is adjacent to Hong Kong and has a population of around 13 million, announced on Friday that only residents of these communities and their vehicles are allowed to enter and exit the city’s residential areas and villages.

Anyone who has been to an outbreak hotspot in the past 14 days must stay at home while anyone who has been in close contact with a coronavirus patient is quarantined.

The Shenzhen police also said that all drivers had to register their vehicles in advance to enter the city.

Similar measures were announced on Friday in Guangzhou, the provincial capital of Guangdong with around 15 million permanent residents. According to the new rules, people now need ID cards and have to go through temperature tests in order to be able to enter and leave residential buildings.

A day earlier, Tianjin, which is in the Beijing neighborhood and quarantines over 9,000 people, was the first community in the country to ban entry. Partial closures also apply in major cities such as Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, Zhengzhou in Henan Province and Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province.

Authorities in Xian, Shaanxi Province, block people from Guangzhou and Shenzhen, according to a Tuesday document.

“People who come from Shenzhen must be quarantined. The best thing to do is not to return,” said a Xian official who refused to be named.

With 1,075 cases confirmed by the end of Friday, Guangdong has overtaken Zhejiang as the province with the highest number of coronavirus cases outside of Hubei.

The southern province reported 57 new confirmed cases on Friday, including 17 in Shenzhen and 14 in Guangzhou.

Sunday is the last day of the extended New Year holidays and the country is preparing for the return of people from their hometowns to work.

Shao Yu, chief economist at Orient Securities in Shanghai, said that the impact of locks on megacities like Guangzhou and Shenzhen could be greater as the service sector contributes more to the local economy.

“Now all offices and communities are closed, which means that the service sector’s production capacity is no longer normal,” said Shao.

“If [the measures] take longer, for example until the end of February or even longer, the effects on the economy and the service sector will become more obvious.”

Analysts from the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University also warned that extreme prevention efforts by some local authorities could affect national strategic goals.

They said the country should avoid a unified approach and try to reconcile economic production and epidemic prevention.

“We need to act immediately to restart work and production. Provided that safety and health are assured, we must seize, guarantee and stabilize our position in the global supply chain and ensure that our position in the global supply chain doesn’t change. ” The analysts wrote in a note released on Friday.

Given the challenges facing regional authorities, the country could consider postponing plans to achieve the goal of creating a moderately wealthy society, a goal that President Xi Jinping set for 2020.

