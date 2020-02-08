Advertisement

The businessman and political newcomer to Honolulu, Keith Amemiya, beats former US representative Colleen Hanabusa, city councilor Kym Pine and other fundraising candidates for the Mayor of Honolulu in 2020.

But it’s early. Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu’s TV director, is expected to make his mayor’s offer official next week and has not yet submitted any reports to the state spending campaign. Meanwhile, former mayor Mufi Hannemann and former US representative Charles Djou have not announced their political plans, but neither has ruled out a mayor run.

The primary elections are 8 August. The timetable for submitting nomination papers started on Monday and runs until 2 June.

Other important takeaways from the latest election financing reports that were submitted to the state campaign spending campaign last week:

>> The powerful super PAC Be Change Now, led by the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters, has collected a war chest of more than $ 4 million, although it is unclear on which races the political action committee will try to influence.

>> In the closely watched Honolulu prosecutor, former deputy prosecutor and now defender Megan Kau surpasses numerous other candidates, including former judge and American lawyer Steve Alm and potential candidate and current acting prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto.

>> Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who mentions the governor as the seat he is looking for in his campaign spending report, calculated a surplus of $ 338,482. That includes $ 280,833 raised from July 1 to December 31.

Mayor race

Amemiya reported $ 940,223 raised in the four-month period from the time he started the race at the end of August to the end of 2019. However, of that amount came $ 200,000 through a loan that the candidate gave himself. In addition, he stated $ 151,374 in debt.

Amemiya spent $ 228,577 during that period, including most of the candidates who submitted reports, without counting the debts due. Although the report shows $ 711,645 in available cash, the campaign only has a surplus of $ 360,272, considerably less than Pine.

All but $ 11,485 of the funds raised came with contributions of less than $ 100. Among the influential residents of Hawaii who contributed to his campaign were executives from law and insurance companies, construction companies, development companies, and non-profit organizations.

Under that Amemiya campaign, money is due to local campaign and communication consulting firms DTL LLC ($ 44,503), Strategic Outcomes LLC ($ 41,885) and Chicago-based Snyder Pickerill Media ($ 21,434), who worked on the campaigns from Gov. David Ige and the US Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

One of his biggest releases was $ 44,340 to local PR company Glenna Wong Public Relations, $ 51,204 to Alabama-based polling company Anzalone Liszt Grove Research and $ 15,707 to the Honolulu Star digital advertising advertiser.

Pine, who first showed interest in the mayor’s race at the end of 2017, transferred $ 125,581 from her successful re-election bid in 2016 and has since collected an additional amount of $ 641,644 for a total amount of $ 767,225, according to her latest report. More recently, she raised $ 127,077 from July 1 to December 31, considerably less than Amemiya. Pine’s contributors are architects, construction companies, developers, builders and real estate agents.

All but $ 3,730 of the funds raised that Pine raised contributed less than $ 100.

Pine spent $ 160,100 from January 2017 until the end of 2019 and offers the highest real money available at $ 607,125. Pine mentions $ 10,794 for fundraising at the Waialae Country Club, $ 14,896 to the Denver-based marketing company KRS Strategies and $ 9,894 to Boss Hawaii, a Kailua-based marketing company owned by Pine’s Council staff, assistant Daniela Stolfi .

Hanabusa reported the third most available cash for the mayor’s race among active candidates and still has the third most available cash. After finishing second in the 2018 Democratic Primary Election for Governor for Ige, Hanabusa has transferred $ 43,775 to the 2020 mayor’s race.

Her campaign raised $ 259,192 from July 1 to December 31, the second highest for Amemiya in that period, and she recorded a cash surplus of $ 215,881. Only $ 4,873 of the collected amount came in contributions of $ 100 or less. Its main contributors are developers, consultants, business leaders, engineers and lawyers.

Hanabusa spent $ 74,795 in the period, also third behind Amemiya and Pine. Her main spending was on political communications company Mana Means ($ 17,543) and fundraising advisor Brittany Ross ($ 17,602) and $ 6,839 in spending for a Waialae Country Club fundraiser.

Alderman Ron Menor, who announced last week that he would not be looking for the mayor’s seat after he had previously indicated that he would, had raised $ 224,516 from July to December and reported available cash of $ 389,002. Menor said he would probably not look for political office in 2020.

Blangiardi, who is expected to announce his candidacy on Wednesday, has not yet formally organized a campaign committee, but said he will do so soon.

Former state senator John Carroll reported that he had raised $ 4,000 for the election, spent $ 24,242 and had a cash deficit of $ 20,242.

Broker and community activist Choon James, who has promised not to accept donations from lobbyists or political action committees, only reported the income she had lent to herself. She has not made any expenses.

Hannemann, who said he did not make a decision on his political plans this year, reported that he made $ 4,500 of his own money to pay off a debt he had sustained during the race of a previous governor. His report, he said, “is not about fundraising for mayor.”

Djou submitted a spending report with no transactions and no cash balance as at 31 December. Djou said that this fall he is undecided about political plans. In 2016, Djou waited until the June 7 deadline to submit nomination documents for a failed challenge for Caldwell’s re-election bid.

Change now

Super PAC Be Change now took an additional $ 877,622 from the Hawaii Carpenter’s PAC Recovery Program Fund, leaving the group with a surplus of $ 4.06 million. As a super PAC, it is allowed to spend an unlimited amount to argue for the election or defeat of “a clearly identified candidate” as long as there are no direct candidate contributions and no coordination between the super PAC and a candidate or party. As a standard PAC, the Hawaii Carpenters Market Recovery Program Fund can and has given directly to candidate committees.

Be Change Now spent nearly $ 4 million in 2018 to advocate the election of Lieutenant Josh Green, then-named Hanabusa candidate and, to a lesser extent, a failed challenger for the re-election bid of Councilor Carol Fukunaga. In 2012, Be Change Now, subsidiary group Pacific Resource Partnership, funded a $ 3.6 million campaign aimed at defeating the mayor campaign of Honolulu’s opponent opponent and former Ben Cayetano government.

In 2016, Workers for a Better Hawaii, another super PAC funded by various Hawaii union organizations, including the Hawaii State AFL-CIO, the Hawaii Government Employees Association and the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters, spent nearly $ 1 million supporting Caldwell’s re-election bid for Mayor of Honolulu.

Be Change Now, PRP and the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters did not respond this week to Star-Advertiser’s questions about the priorities of the super PAC for 2020.

Prosecutor

Kau raised $ 123,132 from July to December in her attempt to replace Keith Kaneshiro. Kau, who announced her bid in September, spent $ 39,856, second among the candidates, until December 31. The remaining $ 83,276 in her account is the most among the prosecution candidates.

Kaneshiro has had voluntary paid leave in the past year and has indicated that he is not applying for re-election to a third term. He submitted a report with no receipts during the period but a cash balance of $ 38,252.

Alm, the former American lawyer and state judge, raised $ 102,825. The $ 44,400 that he had spent from December 31 was the most among the prosecuting candidates, and the figure does not include $ 18,997 in unpaid expenses. Alm, who announced his bid in November, has an available surplus of $ 39,529 that is only in second place after Kau.

RJ Brown, a former deputy public prosecutor and now a defense lawyer, collected $ 57,206, the third most prosecuting public prosecutor until December 31. He spent $ 31,585 and has a surplus of $ 25,621, both of which are also in third place.

Deputy defender Jacquelyn Esser raised $ 20,035 up to December 31, fourth among prosecutors, spent $ 8,285 and has a surplus of $ 11,750. Lawyer Tae Kim raised $ 1,880 and spent $ 1,700, leaving a surplus of $ 180.

Nadamoto, who said he refused to take part in a debate last month because he had not decided whether to replace his former boss, nevertheless set up a campaign committee, which showed some activity. The campaign reported $ 7,848 in revenue, $ 7,672 in spending, and a cash balance of $ 175. He also mentioned $ 4,859 in a loan he had provided and used to pay for a marketing company.

