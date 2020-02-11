Advertisement

Megan Thee stallionIf you think she can rap, wait until you see her tell a story !!! Despite the circumstances, it’s a bit strange.

The “Hot Girl Summer” MC had gotten tidy on Tuesday when he went bankrupt in 2015 after admittedly getting her 6-foot 10-BF at the time. Meg decided to share the whole story with her fans after her mug shot of the Texas arrest was posted on a blog.

From the beginning, she called it a “toxic relationship” and said things were overlooked at an SXSW concert when she found out that the BF had cheated and had a child with another woman.

She says it sparked a fierce argument when the guy supposedly roughened her up and trampled on her cell phone. That made her take matters into her own hands – Megan says she hit him when the police showed up.

You have to see their description of what happened at that point. However, in the years that followed, it’s rarely fun to be arrested … Megan found some humor in how it went.

The entire case was dismissed in April 2016 after the BF failed to appear in court and refused to file a complaint.

Megan certainly tells this as a precaution. Make yourself comfortable, it’s a great story.

