Advertisement

After their departure from the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took some time for themselves and it was said that they were walking and doing yoga in a country house on Vancouver Island. But people close to the couple said they were already planning their next move and were on their way to becoming financially independent – and on Thursday they made a move that indicated how they would get there. Page Six reported that Harry and Meghan spoke on Thursday evening during a JP Morgan event in Miami.

“Meghan and Harry headed the event as the main speakers,” a source told the outlet. “It was all very quiet, with a lot of security.” The event took place at 1 Hotel in South Beach, and page Six could not confirm how much the pair was paid for the appearance. JP Morgan declined to comment when it was reached by Vanity Fair.

Page six followed with more details about the speech, which was introduced by Gayle king, a guest at the wedding of Harry and Meghan 2018. “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother,” the source said, adding that he also discussed the consequences of his decision and Meghan to step back as senior royals, “because he wants to protect his family. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to experience what he did as a child. “

Advertisement

Harry had already spoken about many of the same topics at another private event; on January 20, he spoke at a dinner for his charity Sentebale in London, saying: “When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing, you looked at me for so long. But the media is a powerful force , and my hope is that our collective support for each other may one day be more powerful because it is so much bigger than just us. “

By giving this speech in Miami, Meghan and Harry are following in the footsteps of politicians and philanthropists who earn a significant portion of their income through corporate appearances. In 2016 Hillary Clinton came under fire for a series of speeches to banks and other Wall Street players, who each earned $ 225,000, and in 2017, Barack Obama earned 1.2 million dollars for three speeches he held for various financial companies.

The news comes days after reports that Meghan and Harry want to settle in Los Angeles before the summer, although a friend told people that they are planning to keep a home in Canada.

This article has been updated

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– Within the analysis of Harry’s relationship with the queen

– All looks of the red carpet from Golden Globes 2020

– Royal family ‘hurt’ and ‘destroyed’ by the bomb exit of Harry and Meghan

– The unfinished work of Elizabeth Wurtzel

– Meet Carole Ghosn, the woman entangled in Carlos’ saga

– Emilia Clarke about life after Khaleesi

– From the archive: the revenge of Diana

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement