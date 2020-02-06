Advertisement

The past weeks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry I have been in a Canadian country house that is so beautiful that it has a name. Mille Fleur is a French five-bedroom country-inspired home on Vancouver Island in Victoria that borrows the pair from an unnamed billionaire. But while they walk and do yoga, they also plan their return to public life, and for Meghan this means that she is looking for a Hollywood agent.

This week people reported that they are already trying to find a place in Los Angeles. “They love being in Canada, but they also look at houses in L.A.”, a source told People. “They will probably have houses in both places.” A source told E! News they have searched online, and they want to be there in time for the summer.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, spent the vacation with the couple on Vancouver Island, but she reportedly went back to L.A. Friends also came from California to visit them, such as former Suits costar Abigail Spencer and actor Janina Gavankar, who took a picture of Archie that they placed on their Christmas card. Meghan was even seen on January 16 when she picked up her friend Heather Dorak and Victoria airport.

The couple have not been photographed during the coming or going since they filed a legal complaint against paparazzi on January 21, but according to the Daily Mail, they have recently added more tarpaulins and screens around the property. A story in the Globe and Mail investigated the efforts that the community on Victoria Island will make to protect the privacy of the couple. A man on boat trips across the waters around their house said he had refused paparazzi requests. “We just want them to be left alone,” a woman told the Toronto newspaper.

