Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did their first public appearance in Miami since Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the JP Morgan summit

The duke and duchess of Sussex have rejected their invitation to Oscars

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of starting their money-grabbing efforts.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared as keynote speakers at a JP Morgan event in South Beach, Florida.

“It was all very quiet, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headed the event as main speakers, “a source told page Six.

The publication claimed that the JP Morgan event is said to be the Alternative Investment Summit (AIS), which is held annually in Miami. Alex Rodriguez, Bill Gates and other billionaires usually attend the event.

The exact figures that Prince Harry and Markle made from their first public appearance since Megxit are unknown from late on. But according to Radar Online, the couple is expected to earn millions from their collaboration with JP Morgan, one of the largest banks in the world.

A source told the publication that it was only the Duke of Sussex who spoke for about 30 minutes at the event. Markle, on the other hand, was just there to support her husband.

“He talked about mental health and the effect his mother’s death had on him,” the source said.

Meanwhile, although Prince Harry and Markle agreed to attend the JP Morgan summit, it is reported that they will not attend the Oscars.

While talking to Hello! magazine, royal correspondent Emily Nash confirmed that the duke and duchess of Sussex were invited to the prestigious award ceremony. However, they rejected the invitation.

Recently it is still unclear why Prince Harry and Markle refused to attend the Oscars. But some royal fans are convinced that this is because they are not being paid for it.

“Refused one and accepted the JP Morgan invitation. What was the difference? Said Twitter user @coolest_mosaic.

“Meghan and Harry reject honorary Oscar for services to self-service, but agree to talk about Diana at Elton’s after-party for $ 1 million each,” said Twitter user @salty_not_sweet.

Harry and Meghan have moved to Vancouver Island, Canada, for a new start. Photo: POOL / Jeremy Selwyn

