Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Meghan Markle allegedly teaches Prince Harry to remove people from his life

Meghan Markle broke ties with her friends when her relationship with Prince Harry became serious

Prince Harry froze some of his friends after he married Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle teaches Prince Harry to be ruthless.

The duke and duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the royal family last month. Currently Prince Harry and Markle are in Canada with their son, Archie.

A source told Radar Online that the former “Suits” star after her royal exit helps her husband learn how to be ruthless. Reportedly Markle teaches the royal prince how to remove some people from his life, especially the “underhanded”.

Advertisement

“He wants to purify and criticize all backstabbers who have come out of the woodwork since the announcement,” the source said.

“Meghan has helped him remove these people from his life, not only through social media, but also by erasing their numbers and addresses from his contact book and destroying all the photos or letters they have exchanged over the years.”

The publication noted that it remains unknown whether Prince Harry will still keep in touch with Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Allegedly, however, Markle is preparing her husband to get rid of them if necessary.

“She teaches him to be ruthless and not take half measures because it is weak. Needless to say Harry follows her every word,” the insider added.

The Duchess of Sussex has a history of hosting her friends. A source told Grazia magazine that her friends had not heard from her when his relationship with Prince Harry started to get serious. Reportedly, Markle sent a mutual friend a message saying that she would no longer have contact.

The insider added that Markle’s friends understood this because her life changed after she met the royal prince. The former actress is social, but royalty requires a different level of security.

Prince Harry has also reportedly frozen some of his friends who did not support his romance with Markle. Prince William’s brother also distanced himself from his party friends.

Regarding Prince Harry’s relationship with his older brother, a source Entertainment Tonight said their relationship has since improved. The sons of Prince Charles and Princess Diana are already on speaking terms. In fact, they “talk more and they are on a better footing.”

The British prince Harry and Meghan Markle bow completely to represent the monarchy. Photo: AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

.

Advertisement