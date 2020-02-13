Although it is a few weeks now, everyone is still talking about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who are resigning as senior royals.

There are still many questions that everyone thinks about, and most royal fans are constantly looking for the latest updates. According to Travel + Leisure, they have decided to divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom, and there is a lot of speculation about how they intend to be “financially independent”.

Meghan and Harry will no longer be able to use their royal titles “HRH” and it is predicted that they will have sufficient opportunities to make a huge amount of money.

As we all know very well, Meghan is no stranger to television and acting, so it makes perfect sense that her first performance after Megxit is a wedding show.

What we know so far about Meghan leaving the royal family

Harry has been alive since the day he was born in the royal spotlight, but for Meghan the overwhelming attention was relatively new. Although she had a huge fan base in her acting time, this was nothing compared to the lack of privacy she experienced as the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan admitted that she thought royal life a bit “unfair,” and expressed her desire to live a more peaceful life, especially after Archie was born. Since her marriage to Harry, Meghan has been portrayed negatively on British gossip magazines, and it came to the point that she had had enough of it.

According to The Sun, one of the main reasons was that the royal couple decided to resign from their royal role, mainly for their son. Meghan and Harry did not want him to be exposed to the level of stress and anxiety associated with being a member of the royal family, and they thought taking a step back was the best thing for them to do.

Meghan’s history in the world of acting

For her days as a duchess, Meghan was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits. According to the Hollywood Reporter, she worked hard to become a famous actress.

How did Meghan start his career for the camera? Well, she had several small roles in films before she went on with her stint as a suitcase model in the popular game show Deal or No Deal. Eventually she was given a small role as a nurse with a few lines of speech at the General Hospital, which eventually led to her major breakthrough on Suits.

After joining the royal family in 2018, Meghan had to withdraw from her duchess. Now that Megxit is in full swing, it seems that Meghan is again in front of the camera.

The first gig after Megxit from Meghan Markle is a reality show for the wedding

What exactly has Meghan planned? It appears that she will make a part-time return to television in a wedding reality show, according to page six. I Do, Redo is a Canadian reality show about second weddings and plays Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

She will make a few guest appearances in the 10-part series broadcast on Netflix, and we can’t wait to see how amazing it will be! We can only imagine how Meghan and Jessica will make the perfect couple as they explore disastrous wedding situations and recreate the big day of ten couples. It seems that Meghan’s first performance is fantastic and will probably become a favorite of many.