Meghan Markle could earn millions, but a netizen speculates that the Duchess would only receive it after her divorce from Prince Harry.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would return as senior members of the royal family and work to be financially stable. Many believed they would earn more if they did.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF Simon Huck announced Tuesday “The Morning Toast” that he received huge offers for the Duchess of Sussex. He believes Markle could earn a whopping $ 100 million by accepting deals through his company, Command Entertainment Group.

“Of course our office was flooded with questions about Meghan. Oh huge! Stock offers, “said Huck. “If she did it all, she would earn $ 100 million. She’s not going to do traditional commercials, she’s not going to do perfume. She will do things with … a Netflix. “

An online user responded immediately and linked Huck’s statement to the divorce rumors of Markle and Prince Harry. Many believed that the former “Suits” star would receive an enormous amount if she and the royal prince were divorced.

“OMG! Was the divorce?! #MeghanMarkle could earn ‘$ 100 million’ this year, Simon Huck says,” the online user wrote.

Apparently Huck did not imply about the alleged separation of the Sussexes and only about the various vacancies that the Duchess had available. Prince Harry and Markle flew to Canada after their announcement of the bomb, and since then there have been rumors that they are no longer together, with more and more online users convinced that their marriage would end in divorce.

Recently, @ThePerezHilton said the Sussexes could either return to the UK or get divorced. He added that he could not see Prince Harry and Markle in Canada or Los Angeles for long. Many agreed that a divorce is possible.

“Meghan will never accept returning to the UK! She will probably use that excuse to divorce Harry, because she hates Britain, she thinks the country is “toxic to her baby” – she has had the cards ready to divorce Harry since D1: she knows exactly what she does! “@SixTudorQueens has responded.

“Well, a divorce is certain. It comes when Meghan no longer uses it or when Harry gets an idea. Which comes first. I doubt that one of them has already happened, “wrote Cosmotastic1.

In related news, Twitter users accused Prince Harry and Markle for having too many security personnel. They found the 15 security guards of the Sussexes ‘excessive’ in view of the fact that they no longer work royals.

Harry and Meghan have moved to Vancouver Island, Canada, for a new start. Photo: POOL / Jeremy Selwyn

