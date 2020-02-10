Advertisement

Meghan McCain is usually not shy to give her opinion about The View, but in the episode of Friday she kept mother. Joy Behar started the show upset that Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in the trial. While the co-hosts gave their opinion, McCain was unusually silent until Behar gave her the floor.

Meghan McCain | Greg Endries / Bravo

“What do you say?” Behar asked McCain.

McCain was timid and said: ‘You scare me. I really don’t want to say my opinion today because you are very angry today, and everyone is very angry backstage. “

“We are very angry today,” Behar joked.

“I just feel that today might be a day for me to be quietly conservative, because I don’t want to be booed and shouted today, and that says a lot,” McCain added.

Behar tried to reason with McCain who said that she did not defend Trump, but that the latter did not admit it. The conservative co-host gave some facts about Trump’s approval ratings and kept her cool by not trying to make Behar more angry.

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar’s friendship

Although it seems that McCain and Behar could not be friends, the opposite is the truth. They are both on either side of the political spectrum, but they respect each other enough to be friends outside of The View. McCain recently said it upset her when rumors spread about an alleged hostility between them.

“It really hurts my feelings!” McCain told Entertainment Tonight about reports that she doesn’t like Behar. “It really hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next to each other and you and I have the same emotional response to things – sometimes in different ways – but we are both equally upset, just as much of the same things. And I wish people really give a break. “

In fact, McCain has influenced Behar on certain issues and has shown her things from a different perspective.

“Like today, I was talking about how, you know, I think a moderate need to win the election to win [President Donald] must win Trump. Originally I would say that I wanted Elizabeth Warren because she was new and she was exciting. But I’m not sure if she could do it. So now I am in reality again and I think you have changed your positions a little, moderated, changed, “Behar said.

Meghan McCain confirms fight with Abby Huntsman

Abby Huntsman left The View at the beginning of the year to help her father campaign in the state of Utah. There have been rumors that there was a conflict between the hosts and that is what ultimately drove Huntsman off the show. When McCain was a guest at Watch What Happens Live, she confirmed that there had been a fight between her and Hunstman.

“We did fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight,” McCain confirmed. “All friendships have ups and downs and it was bizarre for me to have the fact that we were in one fight to fall apart in the media.”

Despite their feud, McCain remains close to Huntsman and they settled their differences.

“Abby and I have been friends for more than 10 years. Our parents were friends in politics, we worked together at Fox, part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends. We are still very good friends. We are very close and I just spoke to her yesterday morning, “McCain explained.

The View is broadcast on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT / CT on ABC.

