Meghan McCain was back on The View after an unexpected absence on Monday. The ladies were fired to tackle the latest ‘Hot Topics’ of the day. They all had a field day about politics and that is when the show hisses and flourishes. When the subject of the democratic presidential candidate came up for discussion, McCain and Joy Behar exchanged words that were somewhat smug.

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain | Lou Rocco / ABC via Getty Images

What were the ladies discussing?

On the heels of the New Hampshire primaries, Behar believed that every candidate who chose American citizens was good enough to vote for Donald Trump. The comedian believes that the party will unite behind the eventual candidate in the struggle to get Trump out of power.

“I feel that at the end of the day, Democrats will unite around the candidate,” Behar said.

McCain did not agree with Behar’s opinion because she thinks the democratic establishment would not allow Bernie Sanders to win the nomination.

“I’m sorry, the established democrats don’t want Bernie [the nominee] to be. Bernie Sanders supporters are going to be completely crazy about the idea of ​​being taken away from them, “McCain added.

Behar hoped that the party would stand behind Sanders if he turned out to be the nominee who runs into Trump. McCain shot back and shot down Behar’s hope.

“I think if you think that Bernie Sanders and his Bernie Bros coalition are going to let these go … this is his last hurray. If he doesn’t make it, he will never happen. If you think they’re going to die quietly, you know nothing about politics, “McCain said hard.

“I think any democrat would do better than this guy who is definitely going to destroy the country,” Behar said back.

“With all due respect, you thought he would lose in the last election …”, McCain said with a smug face.

Joy Behar is on Meghan McCain’s ranking

After their debate about Sanders and his supporters, it was time to do the Black History Month FYI. McCain refused to do it when she saw an indication that they were about to advertise. She tried to play the stage manager again on the set, but Behar achieved the rank of moderator of the show and let her read the teleprompter.

“There is no time for that, we have to do it in the next segment,” McCain said, looking at the audience.

Behar insisted and told the conservative co-host to “read that.”

“We don’t have time. I don’t do this within 30 seconds,” McCain replied.

“Are you the stage manager?” Behar asked jokingly. “Do it!”

“I’m the captain now,” McCain joked. “There is no time now … ok.”

After resisting, McCain finally read the FYI in honor of Zelda Wynn Valdes. She was the first black fashion designer to open her own store.

McCain consistently forgets that she is not the moderator and does not have to keep track of time. There is a whole production going on with the live show that monitors time and tells the moderator what to do next.

The View is broadcast on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT / CT.

